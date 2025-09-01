The Miami Marlins are riding high after their series against the New York Mets. Despite taking a 19-9 loss in the second game, Miami won the series overall. They claimed the series victory on Sunday with a 5-1 win over their National League East division rival. This gives them some momentum as the calendar finally flips to September.

The Marlins are taking advantage of the upcoming roster expansion, as well. Miami is recalling right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen from Triple-A, according to Marlins beat writer Kevin Barral. This will be the second stint for Petersen in Miami after he appeared for the Marlins last season.

Miami reacquired the London-born right-hander back in July for cash considerations. So far, he has pitched in just four games, all with the Atlanta Braves. He has pitched to a 4.05 ERA with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

As mentioned, the rosters are expanding on September 1. Each team will receive two additional roster spots to work with. It's likely that teams will cycle through a few different players throughout the season's final month as they continue jockeying for position down the stretch.

Miami is mostly playing for pride at this point. Their win over the Mets on Sunday brought their record to 65-72. They are eight games back of the Mets for second in the division and 14 games behind the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

Unfortunately, the Wild Card does not appear to be a viable option. Miami is eight games back of New York for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Four teams are ahead of them, as well. It would take quite the late-season charge for the Marlins to claim a postseason spot at this point.

Petersen is essentially getting a chance to audition for next season. A good month of September could see him stick around in Miami for 2026. It could also see another team take a flier on him this winter.