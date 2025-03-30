It didn’t take long for Sandy Alcantara’s name to resurface in trade talks. After a promising Opening Day start — his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2023 — the Miami Marlins’ ace quickly became a hot topic again. And with the organization coming off a 2024 season in which they dealt star second baseman Luis Arraez in early May, speculation about another midseason sell-off has only intensified.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix addressed those rumors Saturday ahead of Miami’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, offering a measured but telling response.

“It's not even April, so I understand where the questions are coming from,” Bendix said. “But until we get to the point of even considering trades, it's not really something that I have much to comment on, other than it's really great to see Sandy looking healthy, looking normal. It's Game 3 of the season.”

Still, Bendix didn’t shut the door entirely. When asked if a repeat of the 2024 Arraez trade could be on the table, he left things open-ended.

Will the Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara?

“We're always open to anything that is going to make our organization better,” he said. “It's unusual for there to be moves like that, right? But obviously, we're open-minded to it.”

That’s all it took for the rumor mill to reignite — especially considering Alcantara’s team-friendly contract and the Marlins’ bare-bones payroll. The 2022 NL Cy Young winner is under contract through 2026, earning $17.3 million annually, with a club option for 2027 at $21 million. He currently accounts for over 25% of Miami’s MLB-low $67.9 million payroll.

In a recent ESPN survey of MLB executives and scouts, Alcantara was voted the player most likely to be traded before the July 31 deadline, receiving nine of 18 votes. Given the Marlins’ cost-conscious approach, it’s easy to see why. When healthy, Alcantara is one of the premier arms in baseball, and his affordable contract makes him a particularly attractive trade chip for contenders.

Alcantara's first outing of 2025 showed flashes of his old self. He struck out seven and gave up two runs in 4.2 innings while walking four. The Marlins went on to win 5-4 in walk-off fashion, a bright moment in what could otherwise be a difficult season.

Last August, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported that Miami had told Alcantara he wouldn’t be traded in the offseason. However, Bendix was noncommittal when asked about that again in December, saying: “You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything.” For now, Alcantara remains in Miami, a stabilizing force in a young, unproven rotation. But as the season unfolds, his presence could once again become a valuable bargaining chip — and perhaps the key to the Marlins’ next big rebuild step.