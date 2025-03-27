As the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season opener on Thursday, it comes off another offseason where the team made some moves, dealing stars to other teams for assets in building for the future. Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara has been involved in trade rumors heading into the season and should be one to look out for heading into the deadline in July.

Alcantara is starting the season after a long recovery from Tommy John surgery where he is looking to return to his Cy Young award-winning production. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal made a column detailing the top storylines of the upcoming MLB season and had Alcantara leading the way in terms of speculation where he called him a “walking trade rumor” as he had a strong Spring Training.

“With so many races projected to be close, the deadline should again play a major role in determining the playoff qualifiers,” Rosenthal wrote. “Alcántara, the Miami Marlins’ ace, soon will be a walking trade rumor, a transaction waiting to happen. Spring-training results are largely meaningless, but Alcántara looks sufficiently recovered from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October 2023.”

“In 12 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play, he allowed no earned runs, striking out 10, walking three — and touching 100 mph,” Rosenthal continued. “With salaries of $17.3 million in 2025 and ’26 and a $21 million club option for 2027, he would be available for three pennant races. And the Marlins, bless their payroll-slashing hearts, are virtually certain to move him, even if it puts them at further risk of a grievance by the Players Association.”

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara looks to bounce back amidst trade rumors

While Alcantara got the nod for the Marlins on Opening Day, there is no doubt he will lead the team into the 2025 campaign for the time being. However, there are teams that are contending that could use Alcantara if Miami were to trade him, one team constantly being mentioned is the Boston Red Sox which even The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted.

“The Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara to the Red Sox for right fielder Wilyer Abreu and a prospect package of righty Luis Perales, infielder Franklin Arias and righty Juan Valera,” Bowden wrote.

Alcantara hasn't played since the 2023 season where he had a relatively down year throwing a 4.14 ERA with 151 strikeouts and a 7-12 record. It was in 2022 where he showed how much of a star earning the Cy Young award throwing a 2.28 ERA with 207 strikeouts and a 14-9 record.

With his trade status still up in the air for the season, Alcantara will look to have one of his best seasons yet after recovering from the Tommy John surgery. Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix spoke via The Miami Herald about missing Alcantara for a whole season and now having him back.

“It’s really frustrating for him to miss an entire year,” Bendix said. “It’s really frustrating for the whole team. We know how important he is to the team, and it’s just great to see him out there…For baseball, with Sandy, to have your better players — your star players — back out there is good for the game and certainly good for our fans.”

Miami looks to improve after having a 62-100 record last season which put them last in the NL East, hoping Alcantara can give them a boost.