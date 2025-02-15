The Milwaukee Brewers received good news as star outfielder Christian Yelich could be set to make a return from injury soon after only appearing in 73 games last season.

The Brewers could have Yelich back in the lineup as soon as the 2025 campaign gets under way, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Christian Yelich is in camp and says his rehab is on schedule. There’s no reason, he said, to think he won’t be ready for Opening Day,” McCalvy reported via Twitter/X on Saturday morning.

Yelich sustained a back injury that limited his availability throughout the 2024 season. He finished the year slashing .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI and an OPS of .909.

Yelich will hope to be consistently available for the Brewers in 2025 as they look to win the National League Central Division once again.

The Brewers open spring training play against the Cincinnati Reds next Saturday. They open the regular season on the road against the New York Yankees on March 27.

Christian Yelich's tribute to Bob Uecker

The Milwaukee Brewers are still mourning the loss of legendary commentator Bob Uecker and Christian Yelich is no exception. The star outfielder took to Instagram to honor Uecker.

“No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that’s how it should be,” Yelich said in the post, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people.

“I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and all you’d seen. I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You’d always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine. I’ll miss you my friend”.

It will be a different feel for the Brewers without Uecker in 2025.