Milwaukee Brewers 2024 rookie starting pitcher Tobias Myers exited Saturday’s spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels with left oblique discomfort, raising questions about his availability for the start of the 2025 season.

Myers left after 1⅔ innings in a 4-0 win, with the team later confirming that he will undergo imaging Sunday to determine the severity of the injury, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Brewers manager Pat Murphy addressed the situation with reporters after the game.

“Obviously whenever you're talking about an oblique, whether it's mild or whatever it is — he had to come out of the game — it's concerning,” Murphy said, as reported by the Associated Press.

The 26-year-old right-hander was one of the Brewers’ most unexpected success stories in 2024, going 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA across 27 appearances (25 starts). He logged 138 innings, struck out 127 batters and walked 36, establishing himself as a key member of Milwaukee’s injury-riddled rotation following the trade of Corbin Burnes and setbacks to Robert Gasser and DL Hall.

Myers’ breakout campaign included five shutout innings in the deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Though he did not factor into the decision, his performance capped a strong postseason debut, where he allowed just two hits and no walks in five innings.

Myers remained optimistic after Saturday’s outing, describing the discomfort as mild.

“From what I've heard so far, it seems mild, is what I've heard,” Myers said. “Doesn't feel too crazy. I just kind of want to be safe.

“I’ve never felt anything on the mound as far as not being healthy, so I thought it was a cramp or something … I was still executing pitches, still felt pretty good, just on that finish, I couldn’t get to where I wanted to get to. So that was the right decision to check it out and see if I was OK,” he said, per Hall.

The Brewers are counting on Myers to continue anchoring their rotation in 2025. Milwaukee opens its 2025 season March 27.