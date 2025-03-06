Veteran left-hander José Quintana is officially a Milwaukee Brewer, and he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. After signing a one-year, $4.25 million deal with a mutual option for 2026, the 36-year-old is set to bolster the Brewers starting rotation as the team deals with early-season injury concerns.

“I'm so excited to be a part of this group,” Quintana said. “It's a lot of younger guys, and right away I feel that energy. Now I understand, after just a couple of days here, why they win. It's a new journey for me, and I'm excited for the next chapter of my career.”

The Brewers pitching staff has already taken some early hits, with Brandon Woodruff still recovering from shoulder surgery, DL Hall landing on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain, and Aaron Ashby dealing with an oblique injury. Quintana’s addition provides much-needed depth to a rotation that will feature Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Civale, and Tobias Myers.

Jose Quintana looks to contribute to an injury-battled Brewers rotation

Brewers players and coaches alike welcomed Quintana with open arms, acknowledging the veteran’s experience and track record. Peralta, who will be the Brewers' Opening Day starter, joked with Quintana about their past battles. “We were enemies for a long time,” Peralta said, referring to Quintana’s success against Milwaukee. “Adding him makes our rotation better, stronger. We have more depth now.”

Christian Yelich also emphasized how Quintana’s presence brings an extra boost to the team. “It energizes the team,” Yelich said. “We like the guys that we have, and we have a good team. But any time you can add someone that has done the things that José has done in this league, it energizes the group.”

Quintana is coming off a strong season with the New York Mets, where he posted a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts and 170 1/3 innings. While his 2024 campaign got off to a slow start, he turned things around after June 15, going 9-5 with a stellar 2.77 ERA the rest of the way.

Former teammate Mark Canha, now a non-roster invitee with the Brewers, praised Quintana’s consistency. “He’s such a solid starting pitcher to have,” Canha said. “It’s kind of a shock that it took this long for somebody to go grab him because he's such a solid piece.” Quintana’s success against the Brewers over the years also played a role in his decision to join Milwaukee. In 23 career appearances (22 starts) against the club, he has posted a 2.98 ERA across 130 innings.

“I had a couple of options, but I pitch pretty well against the Central division, and I know this division well,” Quintana said. “I really like this [Brewers] group. I saw how electric they are and how hungry they are.”

The Brewers' rotation will look even stronger when Woodruff eventually returns, giving the team another valuable arm for a playoff push. Until then, Quintana will provide stability and innings while mentoring younger pitchers.

“He’s so level-headed,” Canha said. “He puts his head down and goes to work every day. That’s what you want in a clubhouse.” With Quintana now in the mix, the Brewers have solidified their rotation depth—making them a stronger contender in the NL Central.