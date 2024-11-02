The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a key arm for the 2025 season.

The ball club has picked up Freddy Peralta's $8 million player option, per Jon Heyman.

This wasn't a surprise by any means. While Peralta initially came up to the big leagues in 2018, it wasn't until 2021 where he solidified himself as a regular starter in the Brewers rotation. The righty made the All-Star Game that year with a 2.81 ERA, a career-best. He struck out 195 hitters in 144.1 innings of work.

Since then, Peralta has owned an ERA below four. In 2024, the Dominican went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 200 batters in 173.2 innings. He was one of Milwaukee's top starters and that will be the case once again in '25 alongside Brandon Woodruff, who will return from a shoulder injury.

Peralta was also named a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award in September for his philanthropic work in the Latin community in his home country of the Dominican Republic, a prestigious honor for the right-hander:

“Roberto Clemente’s legacy of leadership and service is unparalleled and set the standard for others. I am honored to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” said Peralta, “I could not have achieved what I have without the support from my friends, family, team, and the Milwaukee community.”

The Brewers were a very good team in '24, finishing with a 93-69 and winning the National League Central by 10 games. Milwaukee's staff had a 3.65 ERA, which ranked fifth in the Majors. However, the franchise flamed out in the Wild Card once again, this time against the New York Mets.

Peralta could very well start on Opening Day next year and will be an important arm for this rotation in their quest to make a deep playoff run. Bringing him back was truly a no-brainer. Hoskins also picked up his option with the Brewers on Friday.