First basemen Rhys Hoskins is staying with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 season.

Hoskins has exercised his $18 million player option, via Adam McCalvy. The veteran signed a two-year deal with the ball club back in January after missing all of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL. Hoskins spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies before coming to Wisconsin.

It wasn't the best campaign for Hoskins post-injury however, hitting just .214 with 26 homers and 82 RBI. The slugger put up career lows in average, OBP, and slugging percentage. The Brewers will be hoping he can improve his production at the plate next season as they look to overcome this past season's disappointing playoff exit in the Wild Card against the New York Mets.

Milwaukee just declined Wade Miley's team option for '25 after he barely pitched due to an elbow injury. He's recovering from surgery but is hoping to pitch for a big league club by next May. The Brewers have a ton of club options and mutual options that need to be decided by Monday. Gary Sanchez, Devin Williams, Colin Rea, and Frankie Montas are among them.

As for Hoskins, he'll play first base quite a bit again next year but they're also expected to use him at DH at times as Christian Yelich rehabs his back surgery that was done a couple of months back.

The Brewers finished with a 93-69 record in '24 and won the NL Central by a whole 10 games. But, it didn't matter in the playoffs as they failed to get the job done. In fact, Milwaukee hasn't advanced past the NLDS since 2018.

While Hoskins didn't hit for a great average, he did consistently hit for power and drive in runs. That's a valuable asset and the franchise will be happy to have him back for another year at the very least.