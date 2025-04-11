The Milwaukee Brewers made a trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester. It was a deal that was originally viewed as another way for Milwaukee to cut costs. However, further details reveal it was a more necessary move for the team to improve its rotation.

In the deal, the Brewers gave up the 33rd overall pick, as well as outfielder Yophery Rodriguez to acquire the 24-year-old pitcher. Due to injuries to the rotation, the front office seemingly felt this was the right move despite losing out on a valuable draft pick, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The team, decimated by injuries to its rotation, needed a major-league-ready starting pitcher. Priester, the 18th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, was not in the immediate plans for the Red Sox, who acquired him at last year’s deadline for infielder Nick Yorke. But in his first start for the Brewers on Thursday, Priester made a strong impression, allowing only one run in five innings at Coors Field.”

Additionally, the draft pick and outfielder sent to the Red Sox are assets the Brewers can afford to lose. Rosenthal reports that Milwaukee still has four picks within the Top 64 and five picks in the Top 94. On top of that, the team is loaded with prospect outfielders and could afford losing Rodriguez in the deal.

“As for the acquisition cost, the Brewers, even without the 33rd pick, hold four of the top 68 choices and five of the top 94. And while club officials like Rodriguez, who entered the Red Sox’s top prospect list at No. 11, according to MLBPipeline.com, the organization is deep in young outfielders.”

Despite suffering a 7-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, the Brewers should be seemingly happy with Priester's debut with the team. He ended the contest with a 1.80 ERA and 1.400 WHIP while recording four strikeouts and allowing one earned run in a no-decision. The Brewers are set to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.