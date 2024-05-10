The Minnesota Twins are scorching hot after taking three of four games from the Seattle Mariners and 15th win in 17 games. The Twins' performances pushed their record to 22-15 on the season, good for second in a suddenly competitive American League Central Division entering Friday's Mother's Day weekend MLB action.

The Twins' 11-1 win over the Mariners on Friday came with eye-opening comments from manager Rocco Baldelli, amid one of the greatest streaks in Twins recent franchise history. Now, Baldelli is revealing the truth about the team's impressive series win over a Mariners team with some of the most impressive talent at a key position.

Baldelli Praises Team for Series Win Over M's

The Mariners threw out a murderer's row of pitching talent in three consecutive games only to watch Baldelli's Twins respond with maximum force. The Mariners' 6-foot-6 starting pitcher Logan Gilbert started Thursday's game and lasted just four innings, striking out four and giving up eight earned runs on nine hits.

Gilbert had been one of the best pitchers in MLB prior to his start and now has a 2.94 ERA. Baldelli's opinion of his team appeared to improve after the startling victory.

“This might be the best starting pitching you're going to run into all year long,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune Thursday, after three wins against talented pitchers. “It's just guy after guy who has dominant stuff…I don't know what more I could ask for from our offense.”

Twins Face Off Against AL East Rivals

The Twins are scheduled to tackle the tough task of beating the Toronto Blue Jays on the road starting at 7:07 p.m. Friday. Joe Ryan will get the nod for Baldelli's team, led by sluggers including Max Kepler, as they take on the Jays on the road vs. Yuesi Kikuchi in Game One.

The Twins will follow that up with a three-game home set against the New York Yankees, who are now in second place in the AL East with a 25-14 record. Both the Yankees and Jays have winning records at home and on the road, respectively, making the task an even tougher one for Baldelli's ballclub.