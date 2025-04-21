The MLB Power Rankings are back after a wild week across baseball. The Reds scored three touchdowns and a field goal on Sunday, Tyler Soderstrom and Cal Raleigh are your home run leaders, and the Cubs and Diamondbacks scored 16 runs in one inning. But this week was about the championship contenders roaring back in both the American and National League. Where are the Yankees and Dodgers after their big weeks? Let's find out in the latest MLB Power Rankings.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

After a shaky week that put their top spot in jeopardy, the Dodgers responded with two series wins this week. They swept a three-game set against the Rockies and took two of three from the Rangers. Freddie Freeman is off the injured list and raking at the top of the lineup. This week, he went 7-for-20 for a .350 average with two homers and five RBIs. This week, the Dodgers head to Wrigley for two games before hosting the Pirates for three.

#2: New York Mets (-)

More chalk at the top of the MLB Power Rankings this week as the New York Mets remain at number two. They almost dropped after losing a road series to the Minnesota Twins. But they came home and took care of business against the Cardinals, sweeping a four-game set. Juan Soto is alive, knocking in eight runs across the seven games. Their pitching depth has answered the bell early, which is huge for the Mets moving forward. They host the Phillies before hitting the road for four against the Nationals.

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Phillies split four games against the Giants and took two of three from the Marlins, all at home this week. They have been led offensively by Kyle Schwarber, who has a 1.001 OPS through 22 games. But Zach Wheeler has been far and away the team's MVP, bouncing back with a spectacular start on Friday. With a 13-9 start behind them, the Phillies have a chance to cement themselves in the MLB Power Rankings. They play three road games against the Mets and three more against the Cubs this week.

#4: San Diego Padres (-)

There are some concerning splits from the Padres that take them out of consideration for the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings. They are 12-1 at home and 9-1 against teams with under .500 records. While beating bad teams and winning at home are important, it makes their 15-6 record slightly less impressive. Nick Pivetta has been a spectacular addition with a 1.57 ERA through four starts. The Padres have an AL-filled week with a road set against the Tigers before three at home against the Rays.

#5: Texas Rangers (+1)

Our first American League team takes a step forward this week despite dropping the weekend set to the Dodgers. They started the week by sweeping the Angels, which is exactly what they were supposed to do. And they hung tough with the defending champs, losing 1-0 in the rubber match. Corey Seager has started hitting, posting a .428 average with three RBIs this week. Coming up, they have the Athletics and Giants on the road.

#6: New York Yankees (+2)

After a cold and miserable week last week, the Yankees went 6-1 against the Royals and Rays. Their only loss came after taking a four-run lead into the ninth inning before Devin Williams collapsed. Their new closer is the biggest concern so far, as he has already allowed more runs this year than he did last year. Aaron Judge continued his spectacular start, as did Max Fried on Sunday. They head back north to visit the Guardians before returning home for the Blue Jays.

#7: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs started the week by losing a series to the Padres and finished by winning a series against the Diamondbacks. Even though they fumbled an opportunity for a sweep against Arizona, they had a solid weekend. The Cubs are done with the Padres and Snakes and will finish their season series against the Dodgers this week, and are 14-10. Things are looking up in the Windy City with this strong start. They'll look to keep it up against the Phillies next weekend.

#8: Arizona Diamondbacks (-3)

The Diamondbacks fall below the Cubs after losing the season series to them this weekend. Their sweep of the Marlins helped a bit, but impressive performances from the rest of the top eight have them here in the MLB Power Rankings. Josh Naylor is hitting his stride with three homers in three games against Miami. But Corbin Burnes has a 4.64 ERA through his first four starts in Arizona. They look to get back on track against the Rays and Braves this week, both at home.

#9: San Francisco Giants (-)

The San Francisco Giants lost both of their series this week, dropping two of three against the Phillies and the Angels on the road. They stay at ninth in the power rankings because of their great week last time around. Jung-hoo Lee is still crushing it with a 1.043 OPS and 14 RBIs, and Matt Chapman leads the league with 21 walks. This week, they host the Brewers for four games and the Rangers for three.

#1o: Houston Astros (-)

Rounding out the top ten is the Houston Astros, who took two of three from the Padres this weekend. That cancels out their miserable series loss to the Cardinals from earlier in the week. Christian Walker is still breaking out of his shell, and Framber Valdez has been poor since his epic Opening Day start. They look to keep the momentum up against the Blue Jays at home and Kansas City on the road this week.

#11: Atlanta Braves (+1)

For only the second time all season, the Braves have won a series. They swept the Minnesota Twins this weekend to get their record to 8-13, which is poor for this high in the power rankings. But the talent on their team is too good to deny. With Spencer Strider back in the fold and Ronald Acuña inching closer to return, don't rule out a big run from Atlanta soon. They look to make it four wins in a row against the Cardinals before visiting the Diamondbacks for three.

#12: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Cleveland Guardians only fall because they are not as talented on paper as the Braves. But they have won 10 of their last 13, including four of their six games this week. They lost a series to the Orioles, but responded by sweeping the Pirates at home. There is concern around Emmanuel Clase, who blew another save Sunday and already has allowed more earned runs than last year. He looks to get back on track with two home sets against the Yankees and Red Sox this week.

#13: Boston Red Sox (-)

It's Patriots Day in Boston, which means the Red Sox are playing in the morning, finishing off a series against the Chicago White Sox. They won the first two games before losing on Sunday, and are looking to win their second consecutive series. They took two of three against the Rays to start the week. Trevor Story hit .350 this week with two homers and six RBIs, but did not play on Sunday. After Patriots Day, the Red Sox host Seattle for three and travel to Cleveland for three more next weekend.

#14: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Mariners won both of their series this week against the Reds and Blue Jays. They are in a position to move up the MLB Power Rankings this week with a big set at Fenway Park and three against the Marlins. Cal Raleigh has been leading the way offensively while also catching the best pitching staff in the American League. They've responded to a slow start with a great two weeks and need to keep the momentum up as April winds down.

#15: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The Brewers finished the weekend with a 14-1 win over the Athletics. Taking that rubber game gave them two series wins as well, with the first coming against the Tigers. Both the Mariners and Brewers were punished because no one above them spiraled out of control against a team they should have beaten. Milwaukee can move up this week with two road sets against the Giants and the Cardinals.

#16: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Tigers had a 3-3 week, dropping two of three to the Brewers but taking two of three from the Royals. Those division games are far more important, so they move up in the MLB Power Rankings. Spencer Torkelson has 21 RBIs in 22 games, finally living up to the draft hype. If they can get Riley Greene going, with only eight RBIs, their offense will be dynamic. That will be the goal this week against the Padres and Orioles, two home series.

#17: Baltimore Orioles (-1)

Things are going just about as badly as you could realistically expect for the Orioles this season. They are 9-12 after dropping a series to the Reds at home this weekend. They have also only played one series against any team in our top ten, losing two to the Diamondbacks early on. Charlie Morton has been brutal, Gunnar Henderson just came back, and Colton Cowser is hurt. They look to get back on track with three in Washington and three in Detroit this week.

#18: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

Meanwhile, in the American League East, the Blue Jays are off to a solid start to the season. They are 12-10 after a 3-3 week, taking two from the Braves but dropping two against the Mariners. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke his homerless streak, Chris Bassitt has been incredible on the mound, and Bo Bichette is hitting .313. They can surge up the MLB Power Rankings with a solid road trip. They start with three against Houston before traveling to The Bronx for the first time.

#19: Cincinnati Reds (+1)

The Reds' offense is alive after their brutal start to the season. They were the first team in over 60 years to lose three consecutive games 1-0, and just scored 41 runs in three games against the Orioles. They need to stabilize the offense and continue to get great starts out of Hunter Greene to make the playoffs. But that should be the goal, even in a crowded National League. They can make a big charge this week with six games against the Marlins and Rockies.

#2o: Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Royals won on Sunday to avoid the dreaded winless week. They started by losing all three games to the Yankees, despite holding a lead in all three. Then, they lost the first three games of their four-gamer against the Tigers. Salvaging the week against Tarik Skubal could help their offense break out of its malaise. An easy schedule will help that as well, as they host the Rockies before a tough matchup against the Astros.

#21: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels mounted a four-run ninth inning on Sunday to steal the final game and the series from the San Francisco Giants. Their week started with a brutal sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers, which knocked them back in the AL West race. A healthy Mike Trout is leading the way offensively with eight homers and 16 RBIs. They look to keep the momentum going against the Pirates at home and in Minnesota this week.

#22: St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

The Cardinals bump up a spot despite dropping all four this weekend against the New York Mets. Before that, it was a series win over the Astros that earned them some vertical movement in the MLB Power Rankings. Brendan Donovan is hitting a remarkable .356, and Nolan Arenado has a .395 on-base percentage. A tough week awaits them, with the Braves and Brewers on deck.

#23: Athletics (+4)

The Athletics are big risers this week after going 4-2 against the White Sox and Brewers. Even though they dropped that set against Milwaukee, it's been an impressive start for the A's. Tyler Soderstrom has nine homers already and isn't just relying on Sutter Health Park to do it. Luis Severino and JP Sears have been excellent at the top of their rotation. They host the Rangers and White Sox this week.

#24: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals stay put because they won a series against the Rockies, like they were supposed to, but lost a set to the Pirates. Youngster Dylan Crews finally joined the offensive party, hitting two homers against Colorado Saturday. James Wood has hit some stunning homers as well. Mackenzie Gore struggled in his most recent start, re-opening rotation questions. They host the Orioles and Mets this week.

#25: Tampa Bay Rays (-3)

The Rays take a tumble in the MLB Power Rankings because of their dreadful performances at home. They lost two of three to the Red Sox and three of four to the Yankees to fall into last place in the AL East. Their one win against the Bombers was a miraculous comeback, but they did score 14 runs in a game against Boston. Jonathan Aranda continues to lead the way with a 1.160 OPS, but the Yanks got to Shane Baz, ballooning his ERA to 3.22. Next up are road sets against the Diamondbacks and Padres.

#26: Minnesota Twins (-1)

In our preseason MLB Power Rankings, the Twins were ranked 19th. They have fallen seven spots since thanks to a 7-15 record and only two series wins. One came this week against the Mets at home, but they followed it up with a sweep at the hands of the Braves. Letting Atlanta off the mat and the resurgence of Harrison Bader may be the 2025 Twins' most notable accomplishments. They try to change that this week at home against the White Sox and Angels.

#27: Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

The Pirates are moving up in the rankings because of the poor performance of others, not their own victories. They did take a series against the Nationals before the Guardians came in and swept them this weekend. Oneil Cruz hit two leadoff homers this week and picked up his tenth stolen base of the season. Paul Skenes was also back to his normal self with seven innings of two-run ball on Saturday. They look to get back on track this week against the Angels and Dodgers, both on the road.

#28: Miami Marlins (-2)

The Marlins drop into the 28th spot in the MLB Power Rankings after a miserable week in South Beach. They were swept by the Diamondbacks and narrowly avoided a winless week on Sunday against the Phillies. Almost nothing is working for Miami, which was part of the plan coming into this rebuilding season. They finish a homestand against the Reds this week before hitting the road to play the Mariners.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

Another team avoiding a winless week on Sunday, the White Sox were swept by the Athletics and have dropped two of three against the Red Sox. They finish their series on Patriots Day, hoping to squeeze out a split. Luis Robert Jr. has been miserable to start the season, with just a .154 batting average and .544 OPS. Their pitching has been the highlight, with Shane Smith and Martin Perez both posting good starts. After Boston, the Southsiders travel to Minnesota and Sacramento.

#3o: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies remain in the basement of the MLB Power Rankings even after breaking their eight-game losing streak on Sunday. Kyle Farmer has been excellent in his first season in Denver, Brenton Doyle is great when he plays, and Mickey Moniak has been a great addition. But nothing is clicking for the Rocks, who fired their hitting coach and brought back Clint Hurdle. They look to ride Sunday's win into this week's series against the Giants and Tigers.