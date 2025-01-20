MLB's offseason is still in full swing, but the hot stove has turned to a simmer for the moment. Earlier today, the Los Angeles Dodgers added to their haul this winter by signing reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year contract. A couple of days ago, the Dodgers also inked coveted Japanese prospect Roki Sasaki. While the free agent market has been steady, the trade market has been pretty quiet so far. The trade of ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox is the biggest trade so far, but the rest of the deals pale in comparison.

That's not to say that there isn't talent still available. In fact, there's a good amount left. The issue is that there are a lot of teams who project to be playoff hopefuls in 2025. That includes a couple of the teams who have targets on our list below. Nevertheless, teams like the San Diego Padres and Red Sox would part with established major leaguers for strong packages in the right scenario.

Both the Padres and Red Sox have a player listed in the ensuing article. Two other NL clubs and an AL West club also have representatives. Who tops the list? None other than Padres starter Dylan Cease, who was dealt from his previous team (the White Sox) last spring training to San Diego. Will Cease be on the move for the second straight winter?

1. Dylan Cease clearly at top of MLB trade market

Cease had a strong first season with the Friars, accumulating a WAR of 4.8 and throwing a no hitter. He was worth the high price the Padres paid for him and will hopefully stay in brown and gold for a long time. He's enjoyed his time so far with the team and could easily help them get back to the postseason.

However, an impending ownership may cause the team to cut payroll. Cease could bring back a king's ransom of prospects, perhaps greater than what the White Sox received for Crochet. The Padres almost certainly want to return to the postseason, so any trade of Cease would have to bring back multiple contributors to this year's roster, and more. Would trading him be worth the harm it could cause the current roster? In the right scenario, anything is possible.

2. Luis Castillo could help any one of MLB's top contenders

Without a doubt, the Seattle Mariners have the best starting rotation in baseball. Their starting five of George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo is almost completely homegrown. Castillo is the veteran of the group, and he's maintained his status as one of the best pitchers in the majors since he was traded to Seattle a couple years ago. Even with all of those arms, the Mariners couldn't make it to the postseason, as they were done in by their terrible offense.

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez had a sophomore slump but still showed promise, and catcher Cal Raleigh continued to show why he's one of the best catchers in baseball. Yet, more is needed. Trading Castillo to another postseason contender (like the New York Mets or Baltimore Orioles) could bring back a bat or two that would help their starting lineup. Trying to prise Luisangel Acuna from the Mets would be a dream but unlikely. Asking the Orioles for Heston Kjerstad or Ryan Mountcastle might be more agreeable. In any scenario, the Mariners would help improve a rough lineup. That's all they could ask for moving into 2025.

3. Ryan Helsley would transform backend of any bullpen

The going rate for elite relievers, especially those who can close games out on a consistent basis, is high. Take a look at the price that the New York Yankees paid for Devin Williams. An established starting pitcher (Nestor Cortes Jr.) and a second base prospect in Caleb Durbin who could play in the majors as soon as Opening Day. Could the St. Louis Cardinals get something just as good, if not better, for Ryan Helsley?

If they could, then outgoing president of baseball operations John Mozeliak would be happy about that. The team is trying to cut payroll, and every little bit helps. Helsley could bring back at least a couple of higher end prospects which would help the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts. The team has a long way to go to get back to contention, especially in the NL Central. Dealing Helsley now while he could bring back helpful players for both this season and the future might not be a bad idea. At the very least, it would be a move that incoming president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom would appreciate come next winter.

4. Alec Bohm might bring in a bigger star for Phillies

Bohm had a career year with the Phillies in 2024 and is still a key part of their infield. Yet there are many who think he'd be a good trade piece for the team as they search for an upgrade in their lineup. Third base is a position of scarcity in the majors, and Philadelphia already has a solid starter. Is it worth potentially upsetting a player that's on the rise and could be there for a while? Based on all the rumors swirling, it's a route that interests the Phillies' front office, led by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Would asking the Padres about Manny Machado be a possibility? It's unlikely, but it doesn't hurt to ask. Matt Chapman from the San Francisco Giants is also likely staying put. Trading Bohm for another piece, like a high leverage reliever or outfielder, wouldn't be the worst idea. Especially if Dombrowski can pivot and bring in free agent Alex Bregman to take over the spot. Whatever the Phillies do, the baseball world will certainly be watching.

5. MLB's offseason could include Triston Casas stunner

The Boston Red Sox are trying to get back to the postseason, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is hot on the case. He's been working to improve the pitching staff, bringing in multiple starters and relievers. Working on the lineup also needs to be a focus. Rafael Devers has been one of the best third basemen in the league, but the team is reportedly interested in Bregman. In order to bring him in, Devers might have to move to first base.

In that scenario, trading current first baseman Triston Casas might be the best course of action. He's been steady and has grown since taking over the starting role full time. However, injuries have delayed his progress a bit, and he's not the best fielder either. Maybe going to a team in a smaller market would allow him to grow out of the spotlight, and for the Red Sox to pursue Bregman or another possible upgrade, like first baseman Pete Alonso. Whatever happens, Breslow will continue to try every avenue to improve the team that calls Fenway Park home.