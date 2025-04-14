Coming into the 2025 season, all baseball fans knew the National League was the stronger league. But the beginning of this season has proven that to an incredible extent. The fifth volume of our 2025 MLB Power Rankings has National League powers like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres rising. Where does the American League stack up? And is LA close to losing its top spot? Let's find out in our latest MLB Power Rankings.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers retain the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings despite dropping both of their series this week. They lost two of three to the Washington Nationals and came home to face the Chicago Cubs. They bounced back with a solid win on Friday but were crushed 16-0 on Saturday. A close Sunday loss put them at 2-4 on the week. A sizable gap between them at the competition keeps them at the top, but the Dodgers are on notice. They host the Rockies for four before hitting the road to play the Rangers.

#2: New York Mets (+1)

The New York Mets are back where they started as the second team in the power rankings. They have won four consecutive series after taking two of three against the Athletics this weekend. Pete Alonso leads the team in slugging percentage and OPS, and Juan Soto is finding his footing. After a scary opening series in Houston, the Amazins have surged to the top of the standings. They finish the road trip against the Twins and are home next weekend for four against the Cardinals.

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

Just a week after beating the Dodgers in a three-game series, the Phillies have dropped in the MLB Power Rankings. They lost a series to the Braves, allowing their rivals to get off the mat, and dropped two to the Cardinals. After two excellent starts to begin the season, Zach Wheeler had two shaky starts this week. He gave up nine earned runs in 11.1 innings over the two series. They'll look to get back on track at home against the Giants and Marlins.

#4: San Diego Padres (+2)

After a quiet offseason, many people wrote off the Padres coming into this season. But the first 16 games of this season have been nearly perfect, with a 13-3 start and a 10-0 record at home. Jackson Merrill's trip to the injured list is the only black mark on their resume so far, ruining his excellent start. The domination of the Athletics and Rockies gets them into the top four. This week, they host the Cubs and head to Houston to face the Astros.

#5: Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

We have our third National League West team in the MLB Power Rankings before we get to an American League team. But the Diamondbacks deserve it after beating the Orioles and Brewers this week. They scored five runs in the ninth inning on Saturday to walk-off Milwaukee. They pulled off another great win on Sunday to move to 9-7 on the season. Arizona hit the road for two series against the Marlins and Cubs this week.

#6: Texas Rangers (-2)

Hey! The American League! Welcome to the party! The top team remains the Texas Rangers even after they got swept by the Seattle Mariners. Wyatt Langford is on the injured list, adding insult to injury. But Josh Jung is back and leading the team offensively, as they know he can do. The Rangers need to power through this, and Jung could be the catalyst for a run. This week, they host the Angels and Dodgers.

#7: Chicago Cubs (+1)

The Cubs move up a spot after taking a series from two of our top six teams in the MLB Power Rankings. They took two from the Rangers and two from the Dodgers this week to ascend into the top spot in the NL Central. They were without Seiya Suzuki for Sunday's game as he battles a wrist injury. And Justin Steele is out for the season with a left elbow injury. Things are trending upward on the field, but injuries could get in the way. They finish their road trip in San Diego before hosting Arizona this week.

#8: New York Yankees (-3)

The Yankees drop three spots as well after a miserable and cold week. They played the Tigers in a snowy and freezing three-game set and then hosted the Giants on a rainy weekend in New York. But the losses count the same, and they racked up four of them this week. Their offense has gone cold, and their starting pitching has been miserable. Max Fried has to flip the momentum on Monday against the Royals. After that series, they hit the road to play the Rays.

#9: San Francisco Giants (-)

The Giants did take two out of three against the Yankees but started the week losing two to the Cincinnati Reds. They stay in the same spot because of those tough losses at home to Cincy. Considering the tough division they are in, it could cost them a series that other teams will likely win. Wilmer Flores continues his hot start, and their bullpen dominated the Yankees over the weekend. They finish their road trip in Philadelphia and Anaheim this week.

#10: Houston Astros (-)

The Astros are scuffling along, with a 7-8 record, but their history cannot be ignored. Jose Altuve is struggling in left field, but his offense has been where you would expect so far. Yordan Alvarez is thriving, Christian Walker is thawing out after a freezing-cold start, and Josh Hader has been excellent. The pieces are there for another deep run, but it hasn't clicked so far. A quick trip to St Louis is followed by a home series against the Padres.

#11: Cleveland Guardians (+1)

The Cleveland Guardians went 5-1 this week, losing the perfect week in a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. But they still take a step forward in the MLB Power Rankings. A sweep of the White Sox is always a good way to kickstart a hot week. Jose Ramirez still hasn't reached a consistent level we are used to, but they are off the mat. Three-gamers against the Orioles and Pirates this week provide an opportunity for a significant hot stretch.

#12: Atlanta Braves (-1)

The Braves won their first series of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies this week. But they went down to Tampa and dropped two to the Rays to undo their momentum. They started the season at number three in the MLB Power Rankings and are falling fast. Ronald Acuña Jr and Spencer Strider cannot come back soon enough. They won't be there for this week, when they play the Blue Jays and the Twins.

#13: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Red Sox were climbing up the MLB Power Rankings until they went 2-5 this week. Losing three out of four at home against the Blue Jays is pitiful, but dropping two of three to the White Sox is borderline inexcusable. After ending the brutal stretch just in time for the home opener, Rafael Devers is 5-27 in his last seven games. A near-no-hitter from Garrett Crochet stopped the slide on Sunday. They hope to keep that momentum going into three games against the Rays and four more against the White Sox.

#14: Seattle Mariners (+3)

The Mariners have put their slow start behind them after sweeping the Texas Rangers this week. They were an extra-innings loss to the Astros away from going 6-0 this week, all against division rivals. It is a similar story to last year, as the offense is struggling, and the pitching is lifting them. Last year, they proved that this is an unsustainable method of winning. They look to get the offense rolling this week on the road against the Reds and Blue Jays.

#15: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

The Brewers shut the Diamondbacks out for 17 consecutive innings this weekend and lost the series. Their Saturday collapse was demoralizing, but they are still in good shape moving forward. They started the week by taking care of the Colorado Rockies on the road, which is truly the least they could do. Jackson Chourio is heating up, but the pitching injuries may be too much to overcome. They have the red-hot Detroit Tigers and the Athletics at home this week.

#16: Baltimore Orioles (-2)

The Orioles only played five games this week after a rain-out Saturday and lost three of them. They struggled against the Diamondbacks and split the two games against the Blue Jays. There are few teams with more pressure on them this year than the Orioles, and they have not lived up to it this year. Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill, and Adley Rutschman have been great, but Gunnar Henderson has not looked like himself since returning from injury. They host the Guardians and Reds this week.

#17: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Tigers just keep rising as they keep winning series. Their roster on paper is what had them down here in the second half to start the year, but if they continue to win, they'll keep rising. Tarik Skubal had his first great start of the year against the Yankees, and Spencer Torkelson has been excellent on offense. They are in Milwaukee to start the week and host the Royals over the weekend.

#18: Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Royals buoyed back to .500 after beating the Guardians on Sunday. They are keeping pace in the AL Central, but losing both series to Cleveland so far is not a great start. Vinnie Pasquantino is breaking out of his slump that clouded the start of the year. Bobby Witt Jr is continuing to do his thing, and Cole Ragans is one of the top pitchers in the AL. They hit the road to play the Yankees and Tigers this week.

#19: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Toronto Blue Jays may have stalled in the MLB Power Rankings, but they won the week overall. They signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr to a 14-year, $500 million contract to avoid free agency. Their franchise player is staying north of the border, which is huge after losing out on many big names spurned Toronto in free agency. They host the Braves and Mariners this week, looking to race to the top of the AL.

#20: Cincinnati Reds (+2)

The Reds are big risers in the MLB Power Rankings among all of the great National League teams. Hunter Greene put together two phenomenal starts this week, and their offense has come alive. Elly De La Cruz is the only Red with over ten RBIs, with 17. They look to continue their hot stretch at home against the Mariners and at Camden Yards against the Orioles.

#21: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels started the week by taking two out of three on the road against the Rays. They split the first two games, and LA mashed their way to victory in the third game, with three different players hitting two homers. They had a chance to make a serious statement in the AL West but only won one game against the Astros. They look to get back on track on the road against the Rangers and at home against the Giants

#22: Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

The Rays fall below the Angels after dramatically losing that series. They did take two of three against the Braves but don't get a ton of credit for that, considering their poor start. We expected Brandon Lowe to lead the team in RBIs, but no one expected Jonathan Aranda to have an OPS of 1.177. They host two division rivals at George Steinbrenner Field this week, first the Red Sox and then the Yankees.

#23: St. Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals started the week losing a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates but bounced back with a big series win against the Phillies. Ivan Herrera's epic start came to a screeching halt with a scary injury, but he is expected to return soon. Masyn Winn and Wilson Contreras were going to have to be excellent for St Louis to succeed this year, but they are both posting an OPS+ below 100. They host the Astros and then head to Queens for four against the Mets.

#24: Washington Nationals (+1)

The Nationals were set to be big risers in the MLB Power Rankings after taking two of the three games against the Dodgers. But losing a series to the Marlins keeps their rise to just one spot. Keibert Ruiz leads the National League in batting average with an incredible .373 rate. Dylan Crews and Josh Bell are off to slow starts that they need to snap out of quickly. They finish their road trip with winnable sets in Pittsburgh and Colorado.

#25: Minnesota Twins (-1)

There have been few more disappointing teams in the league than the Minnesota Twins. They are 5-11, having lost every series except the one against the White Sox. Their pitching has been really good, with great starts from Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez. But the offense has been miserable to start the season. Ty France and Willie Castro have pulled their weight, but no one else has. They look to turn it around this week against the Mets and Braves.

#26: Miami Marlins (-)

The Marlins had a 3-3 week in divisional matchups and stayed where they are because of it. While it was an impressive series win over the Nationals this weekend, there is not a lot to be excited about in Miami. Matt Mervis is leading the way offensively, and Max Meyer has been the best pitcher. Is the Sandy Alcantara trade happening this year? It'll be the biggest talking point around the Fish all season long

#27: Athletics (-)

More stagnation at the bottom for the Athletics. They won only two games this week, one of their three against the Padres and one of three against the Mets. The ball is still flying out of Sutter Health Park, but the Athletics pitching has been the victim of that more than their offense has been the beneficiary. Brent Rooker is off to a brutal start, with a .188 batting average. This week, they hit the road to play the White Sox and Brewers.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

Paul Skenes had his first bad start of his career this week. Bad is a subjective word, as some other starters would sign up for five earned runs and six innings against the Cardinals. But it was the first time the 23-year-old gave up more than four earned runs in a start. The Pirates' offense is still struggling, and their losses to the Reds cancel out their series win over the Cardinals. They host the Nationals for four games before welcoming in the Guardians over the weekend.

#29: Chicago White Sox (+1)

Stop the presses, alert the masses, the Chicago White Sox are not in the last spot of the MLB Power Rankings. They started the week getting swept by the Guardians but bounced back against the Red Sox over the weekend. They won the first game 11-1 and won Saturday's game in a walk-off. After losing eight straight games, it was nice to see a bounce-back on the Southside. They host the Athletics before heading to Fenway for a weekend set.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-1)

The newest basement dweller in the MLB Power Rankings is the Colorado Rockies. In three games against the San Diego Padres this weekend, they scored zero runs. Before that, they lost two of three games at home against the Brewers, including a 17-2 defeat in the second game. Things are spiraling out of control for Colorado, and there is no path to success for this roster anytime soon.