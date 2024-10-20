The New York Mets came into Game 5 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday with their backs against the wall. A loss would end the team’s fairytale season and allow the Dodgers to advance to the World Series. A win would keep the team’s title hopes alive and send the Championship Series back to Los Angeles.

The Mets once again delivered when it was absolutely necessary. The team lit up Dodgers’ starter Jack Flaherty, chasing him from the game after scoring eight runs in three innings. New York would go on to win 12-6 and force a Game 6.

As the NLCS shifts back to LA, there are three reasons to expect the Mets to upset the Dodgers in the Championship Series. While the odds are not in New York’s favor, that’s exactly the way the team seems to like it.

Comeback Kids

The improbable comeback is part of the 2024 Mets’ DNA. New York’s entire season to this point is a comeback story. The team hit a low point on June 2. After a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets fell to 24-35 on the season and had just a 7.9 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. But the team got hot over the second half of the season, going 40-27 since the All-Star break, the fourth-best record in baseball.

The Mets officially reached the playoffs with a win in a makeup doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves the day after the regular season ended. They came from behind on the road in a decisive Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, thanks to Pete Alonzo’s clutch home run. New York eliminated the NL East-winning Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series with a grand slam from Francisco Lindor.

Now, the Mets are facing their biggest challenge of the season. After falling in a 3-1 hole in the NLCS, the team needs three-straight wins against the National League’s top seed. While it’s a tall task, the Mets are uniquely qualified to pull it off in a season of exceeding expectations.

Leadership / Confidence

After coming back time and time again and keeping the season alive despite the odds, the team’s mentality has changed. The players believe they can accomplish anything. Right now the Mets are supremely confident in their ability to beat the Dodgers.

In a do-or-die Game 5, New York put on an offensive display, scoring 12 runs. The Mets made history, becoming the first team to avoid striking out in a postseason game since 2002. It was the biggest win of the season to date and the Mets’ MVP Francisco Lindor was right in the middle of it, going 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lindor’s pre-game comments were something of a rallying cry for the team. “You gotta believe, you gotta fight for what you want, you gotta fight for it,” Lindor said, via SNY on X.

The Mets have rallied around Lindor all season long. The All-Star shortstop was one stolen base shy of his second consecutive 30/30 season this year. He posted an OPS+ of 138 and 7.0 bWAR during the regular season. In five games against the Dodgers in the NLCS he’s slashing .300/.391/.550. Lindor’s presence, at the plate and in the field, breeds confidence in his teammates. There’s absolutely no quit in Lindor or the 2024 Mets.

Sean Manaea

The Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound for Game 6 of the Championship Series. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game on Sunday. At the moment, LA’s relievers are well-rested while the Mets bullpen is overworked. The travel day Saturday helped. But Manaea is the key for the Mets. If the big lefty can go deep into Game 6, New York would suddenly have the bullpen advantage in a decisive Game 7 (assuming they win on Sunday).

Manaea delivered a huge victory for the Mets in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1. He went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits while walking four batters and striking out seven. He’s 2-0 this postseason with a 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.

The Mets have the right pitcher starting in Game 6. He’s already proven he can handle the pressure of the postseason. If he can give the team seven strong innings on Sunday, there’s even more reason to believe the Mets can eliminate the Dodgers and advance to the World Series.