Ronny Mauricio is the ninth-ranked prospect in the New York Mets' system, according to MLB.com. However, the 24-year-old Mets shortstop is still in the minor leagues, recovering from knee surgery. He is dominating there, hitting better than .500 in seven games with the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A. According to president of baseball operations David Stearns, the team and manager Carlos Mendoza are in no rush to call him up. If he did join the major league team, he would sit behind Francisco Lindor.

Stearns had a list of reasons why Mauricio is still in the minor leagues, according to MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo. According to him, Mauricio needs more experience in the minor leagues before the Mets feel comfortable.

Maurcio made his Major League Baseball debut last season, playing 26 games for New York. He was effective, batting .248 with two home runs across just over 100 at-bats. However, surgeries in his right knee have Mendoza and Stearns wanting to express caution.

“We’re most focused on him getting the reps under him, getting the volume, hopefully continuing to swing a really hot bat,” Stearns said. “And then once we get to that point, it gives us something to think about.”

Additionally, the Mets organization feels like Mauricio needs to work on parts of his game before taking the next step. The minor leagues give him more opportunity than if he were on the Mets' roster. One of the things that Stearns would like to see him get better at is his discipline at the plate.

“He’s likely never going to be the type of guy with Juan Soto-type plate discipline, but there are probably some strides he can make there,” Stearns said. “And so while he’s in Triple-A, we’ll encourage him to continue to make those strides while recognizing his gift is that he hits the ball incredibly hard.”

Mauricio might be one of the best hitters in the minor leagues right now. However, fans shouldn't expect him to climb his way into the majors any time soon. For now, at least, Lindor is their everyday shortstop as he tries to lead them to the playoffs.