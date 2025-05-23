New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and the team moved on from veteran reliever Sean Reid-Foley. The Mets released the 29-year-old on Friday, ending a five-year stint with New York. He joined the team back in 2021 as part of a trade that sent Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets extended Reid-Foley after last season ended, rewarding him for a good season.

Unfortunately, the veteran wasn't a player that Mendoza saw as a part of his bullpen as a setup man for Edwin Diaz, and the Mets let him go.

Reid-Foley's 2025 is a far cry from what he was able to do last season. In 2024, he appeared in 24 games and threw 21.2 innings. Over that stretch, the veteran had an ERA of 1.66 and gave up just 4 earned runs all season.

His pitching helped propel New York into the National League Playoffs, where they came within two games of making the World Series. They fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting an end to Reid-Foley's career in a Mets uniform. The former Blue Jay has a chance to be picked up by another team that needs a reliever. However, his poor start to 2025 in the minor leagues combined with his rocky injury history makes him a big risk.

Reid-Foley's struggles haven't impacted the Mets yet, though. New York is sitting in second place in the NL East, lurking only a couple games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. Mendoza's team is talented, but Diaz's injury concerns, combined with the drama surrounding Juan Soto have fans concerned.

The Mets have one of the more talented rosters in the league. However, Mendoza doesn't have many positives to take away from the first Subway Series of the year. The Yankees took two of the three games of the series, taking advantage of their rival's struggles.

Reid-Foley's time as a Met is over, and the former Blue Jay will be looking for his third team. His team hopes that moving on from him helps them move on from what has been a tough stretch.