The New York Mets completed their series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. However, the game wasn't without fireworks, especially from Phillies manager Rob Thomson. According to him, Mets closer Edwin Diaz faked an injury so manager Carlos Mendoza could sub him out without advancing a runner in extra innings.

Mendoza spoke to reporters on Friday and told them that Diaz is healthy after leaving that game with hip cramps, according to Newsday Sports writer Anthony Rieber.

The Phillies-Mets rivalry is one of the biggest in Major League Baseball. It might mean even more this season, though. Both teams expect to represent the National League in the postseason and win the NL East on the way. Diaz's questionable exit in such a close game had Thomson questioning the validity of his injury.

The fact that Mendoza's closer is healthy is a good sign for New York. The 31-year-old has dealt with injuries for years, but is dominant when he plays. His pitching is a big piece of the Mets' bullpen and will go a long way in determining just how far they can go in the playoffs.

Diaz has six saves on the season and has yet to blow an opportunity. After a down year in 2024, it looks like he is on his way back to his dominant form.

Starting off their season series against the Phillies with a sweep is important for a New York team with big aspirations. Philadelphia, along with San Diego and Los Angeles, present the biggest obstacles in the Mets' path to the World Series.

After Mendoza was gifted with the addition of Juan Soto this offseason, expectations for his team went through the roof.

Fake injury or not, he and the New York Mets are happy that their closer is healthy and available.