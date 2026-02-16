The World Baseball Classic is nearly upon us, and baseball fans everywhere are excited. The World Baseball Classic is one of the most entertaining forms of baseball around. And it brings together some of the best players around the globe in best-on-best action. However, this year's event has an effect on MLB, and more specifically, New York Mets star Juan Soto.

Soto will represent the Dominican Republic for the upcoming tournament. Before the tournament kicked off, though, it was revealed that Soto would move to left field this season after spending the last two seasons in right. The Mets superstar revealed that the World Baseball Classic did influence this move.

“We were talking, me and (Mets manager Carlos Mendoza) – he was asking me where I'm going to play in the WBC. I told him, ‘I'm going to play left field.' He asked me if I feel comfortable there. I told him, ‘I'm comfortable everywhere. Anywhere he puts me, I'll be willing to do it. I don't care. Whatever is going to help the team, I'm willing to do it,'” Soto said in a clip shared by SNY Mets.

This is not the first time Soto has played left field in his career. In fact, he came up as a left fielder with the Washington Nationals. In 2021, he switched to right field for the Nationals and played there for two seasons. He returned to left in 2023 with the San Diego Padres before the New York Yankees moved him back to right in 2024.

Wherever Soto plays, he is sure to have a massive impact on the game. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Mets lineup looks with this change for the 2026 season.