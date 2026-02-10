The New York Mets are relying heavily on slugger Juan Soto in the 2026 season. New York missed the MLB Playoffs in 2025, after signing Soto as a free agent. As the team marches on in 2026, New York is making a position change for Soto.

“Juan Soto is shifting to left field, according to David Stearns,” New York Post reporter Mike Puma posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Mets are shaking things up after making some big trades during the offseason. New York added a new slugger in outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who the team picked up in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Mets management clearly wants the team back competing for a National League pennant.

Soto finished his 2025 season batting at a .263 average, with 43 home runs. The slugger also drove in 105 runs for New York. The Mets finished the season with a 83-79 record.

New York missed the playoffs after losing a Wild Card spot at the end of the year to the Cincinnati Reds.

Juan Soto looks to lead the Mets offense in 2026

It wasn't all peaches and cream this offseason for the Mets. New York lost fan favorite Pete Alonso, who signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

New York added plenty of talent, though. The Mets have not only Robert, but also star shortstop Bo Bichette. Bichette decided to leave Toronto and sign with the Mets for 2026. That provides yet another powerful bat to the lineup.

The Mets got some bad news at the start of Spring Training, as Francisco Lindor is hurt. Lindor may need surgery as he is dealing with a stress reaction in his hamate bone.

Soto will be undoubtedly the cornerstone now of the team's offense at the start of the 2026 season. While Soto will have help, New York wants him to continue posting bonkers numbers. Soto has driven in at least 100 runs for the last three seasons.

Spring Training games start on February 21 for the Mets.