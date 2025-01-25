The New York Mets are doing everything in their power to make Juan Soto happy. Yes, a record-breaking $765 million contract definitely helps, but they continue to accommodate the star outfielder– giving his family a nice suite and accepting his request to play 10 games in the Dominican Winter League at some point in the future.

Third baseman Brett Baty is also doing his part to put the five-time Silver Slugger at ease. The 2019 first-round draft pick is giving up No. 22 for Soto. Baty will instead display the number of the two players he most enjoyed watching as a kid.

“Brett Baty will wear No. 7 this year,” MLB.com's Anthony DiComo posted on X. “He grew up watching José Reyes and Joe Mauer and likes the number for that reason. Baty says Juan Soto reached out to him about No. 22, though he declined to say what Soto offered for the swap. He's happy with No. 7, though.”

Fans are surely curious about what Soto gifted his new teammate to make this change happen, but the bottom line is that the four-time All-Star will keep sporting the number he has worn since he made his MLB debut in 2018.

If everything goes as owner Steve Cohen and Mets fans visualize, Soto's orange and blue No. 22 will be immortalized in franchise lore following his retirement.

Mets' Juan Soto and Brett Baty each have an important season ahead

The 2019 World Series champion is ready to do damage in Citi Field and build on the Big Apple success he enjoyed in 2024. Soto belted 41 home runs, scored 128 runs, drove in another 109 and posted a spectacular .288/.419/.569 slash line for the New York Yankees.

The famed Bleacher Creatures loved the man and urged ownership to pay him. The Yanks made a strong push, but Soto moved to Queens.

He joins a franchise that exhilarated much of the baseball-watching world in the final stretch of last season. With his unparalleled plate discipline and intimidating bat, Juan Soto is entrusted to help deliver the team its first championship in nearly 40 years. It does not need to be said, but he is under enormous pressure to produce in his first campaign with the Mets.

2025 is also a big year for Brett Baty. He is likely running out of time to earn a regular role with New York. The 25-year-old owns a .215 batting average and .327 slugging percentage in 544 career at-bats. His defense is still a work in progress as well. Candidly, many fans do not believe Baty deserves a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster.

Though, perhaps his number will not be the only thing different about him next season.