Former NY Mets centerfielder Carlos Beltran has reached the pinnacle of baseball immortality. On Tuesday, Beltran was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Seemingly, he has done everything needed for a Hall of Famer. However, that doesn't mean he is through with the game. In fact, Beltran expressed a strong desire to return to managing, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I would love to do it if God gives me that opportunity,” Beltran said. In 2020, Beltran stepped down as manager of the Mets after he was implicated in the Houston Astros cheating scandal. He hadn't even managed a single game. It was revealed that the Astros had used an elaborate electronic sign-stealing system to win the 2017 World Series.

Beltran had played for the Astros in 2004 and in 2017. From 2005 to 2011, Beltran had played for the Mets. In 2017, he was interviewed for the manager position with the New York Yankees before it was given to Aaron Boone.

Beltran was hired to be the manager of the Mets in 2019 to replace Mickey Callaway. Before 2019, he hadn't had a career as a manager. New York is coming off a season in which they finished with an 83-79 record and missed the playoffs.

Currently, the manager of the Mets is Carlos Mendoza. Plus, Beltran has a lifetime batting average of .279 with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, and 1,587 RBIs. Additionally, Beltran is a nine-time MLB All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Hall of Fame players have proven to be successful managers.

If Beltran has the good fortune of getting his shot at managing, he would be in good company. That is, if he were to blossom from the dugout as he did in the field.

Some of the greatest players in the game became some of the best managers. That list includes Frank Robinson, Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Ty Cobb, Mickey Cochrane, Gil Hodges, Ted Williams, and Bob Lemon, to name a few.

Beltran is waiting in the wings.