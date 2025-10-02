The New York Mets expected to play deep into the National League playoffs. Instead, New York is a laughingstock around the sports world after falling apart. With this year's postseason out of reach, the pressure is on Mets general manager David Stearns to improve the team. Luckily for him, players like Joe Ryan, Marcell Ozuna, and MacKenzie Gore could be available.

The Mets made the biggest move of the offseason when they signed Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees. New York added him to a roster featuring two offensive juggernauts in Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The result was a team that struggled to figure out what its strengths were. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza got good pitching and good hitting, but rarely at the same time.

Despite the team's struggles, there are some positive takeaways. Alonso became New York royalty, taking the franchise lead in career home runs. However, hot finishes to the season were overshadowed by pitching struggles that left the offense at a massive disadvantage. Heading into the offseason, Stearns top priority is finding starting pitching to complement the batting order.

Nolan McLean had his moments when the Mets gave him a chance late in the season. He and Jonah Tong were effective, but could not propel New York into the playoffs by themselves. After bringing in a lot of bullpen help at the trade deadline, the Mets' biggest problem now lies in the starting rotation. New York is always willing to deal, and could be active throughout the winter.

The trade market could be full of impact players depending on how free agency goes. Stearns has plenty of money to spend, but pursuing established stars could be the key to a rebound. Here is who the Mets should target.

Minnesota Twins SP Joe Ryan

While New York's collapse can be explained with a few key stats, the Minnesota Twins are a different story. After a middling start to the season, Minnesota took off, fighting in the middle of the American League playoff race. However, the front office did not believe the Twins had what it takes to find success in the postseason. The result was a trade deadline where they traded everyone.

Minnesota sent Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros. In addition to sending Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader away, the Twins gutted their roster. After the deadline, Byron Buxton, Pablo Lopez, and Ryan were all that remained. If Minnesota is going to find its way back into postseason conversations, the team will have to go through yet another reset in its rebuild.

Ryan is a prime trade candidate if the Twins head in that direction. He just finished a season where he went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA, both top-20 marks in the league. Ryan would walk through the Mets' door as their ace heading into 2026. If he can come in and relieve Kodai Senga of the pressure that can build in New York, Mendoza's rotation could be lethal next season.

Washington Nationals SP MacKenzie Gore

Gore was a popular name in trade rumors around the July 31 deadline. However, the Nationals decided to hang on to their ace for the rest of the season. That may end up being a great decision if they want to make the most of his value this winter. Gore finished the year with some underwhelming starts, but his raw talent boosts his value for contenders all around the league.

Inter-division trades are rare in Major League Baseball. If Washington is going to trade its best pitcher, it likely will not be to an NL East rival. However, Stearns has the prospects and resources necessary to make a deal happen, even if he has to include a third team. Adding Gore gives the Mets' pitching staff a boost, bringing balance between its veterans and young talent.

When Senga suffered his injury, things went downhill in New York when it came to its pitching. Now, the Mets don't know if he will be able to return to his former glory when he comes back. Adding Gore gives him a chance to return at his own pace and settle in without facing overwhelming pressure to perform. If Stearns can pull it off, the trade would help players all over the team.

Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna

At the trade deadline, the Braves told the league that Ozuna and their other veterans were off the table. Atlanta had its season derailed by injuries that prevented the team from getting into a rhythm. However, the Braves are one of the best teams in the league when healthy. The front office is not ready to give up on the core that is in place, hoping for better health in 2026.

Ozuna vetoed trades that were brought to him earlier in the season. The veteran DH likes to play with the Braves, even if his role is smaller than it used to be. The question that faces him is whether or not he can produce consistently as he gets older. As an offensive force, Ozuna is intimidating. However, he may have to play in the outfield more to earn playing time.

The emergence of Drake Baldwin gives Atlanta an major roster issue. There is too much talent and not enough spots for them to play in. The Mets have a similar problem, but need a boost at DH. Ozuna can be that player for New York, but Mendoza has enough secondary options to turn to if he does not work out. At this point, he is worth a phone call from Stearns to Atlanta.