The new MLB season officially kicks off with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 27. With the new season on the horizon, teams around the league are beginning to announce their Opening Day starters. The New York Mets turned heads with their decision after naming a former New York Yankees reliever as their starter for the first game of the season.

Clay Holmes will officially be on the mound as the Mets' starter when New York takes on the Houston Astros, according to team beat writer Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Holmes signed with the Mets this offseason after agreeing to a three-year, $38 million contract.

“News: Clay Holmes will start Opening Day for the Mets.”

New York planned to move Holmes out of the bullpen and into the rotation when they originally signed the 31-year-old pitcher, per the Associated Press. The Mets' president of baseball operations, David Stearns, made that plan clear after the team signed Holmes in December.

“We're excited to bring Clay into the organization and collaborate on his transition to the starting rotation,” said Stearns. “Clay has an elite repertoire, knows New York, and will be a key contributor going forward.”

However, Holmes being named the Opening Day starter wasn't on anybody's Bingo cards for the 2025 season. Injuries have plagued the Mets early on in spring training and that situation may have led the Mets to naming Holmes the Opening Day starter.

Before signing with the Mets, Holmes spent over three seasons playing for the Yankees. In the 2021 season, the veteran pitcher was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to New York. During his time with the Yankees, Holmes strictly played out of the bullpen.

Throughout his career, Holmes has been a solid option on the mound. Last season with the Yankees, the veteran pitcher earned a 3.14 ERA and a 1.302 WHIP while throwing 68 strikeouts and recording 30 saves.