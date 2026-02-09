With the New York Mets adding depth to their team in an effort to make a lot of noise this upcoming season, one of the moves made this offseason was acquiring pitcher Luke Weaver, formerly of the New York Yankees. As the Mets instill confidence heading into the season, Weaver is ready to get to work for his new team, though a recent moment involving him harkens back to his days with the Yankees.

A video via SNY Mets shows Weaver showing up to work with the team in Port St. Lucie, Florida, but he kept his gear in a Yankees bag, which no doubt led to some comments. Like one from Michael Baron that read “Oh we gotta do something about the bag son.”

Luke Weaver arrives in Port St. Lucie pic.twitter.com/DAs7VHuoRD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 9, 2026

The Mets mark Weaver's seventh MLB team as he signed a $22 million contract to join New York in December after leaving the team not too far away.

“[The Yankees] didn’t have an official offer or anything of that deal,” Weaver said, via Foul Territory. “I forever am ingrained into that organization these last two years of just resurrecting my career, gaining momentum, and just being able to play on a platform that is just really high.”

Even though the Yankees never made an offer, @DreamWeava7 says there's no bad blood. "I really loved and valued every single person in that clubhouse." pic.twitter.com/YQkYTcwdnK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 12, 2026

Mets' Luke Weave still has love for the Yankees

With Weaver joining Devin Williams as Mets pitchers who came from the Yankees, he's looking to further improve after finishing last season with a 3.62 ERA to go along with 72 strikeouts and eight saves. Weaver would say that his tenure with the Yankees saw him “gain that confidence” and “love for baseball once again.”

“To do some really cool things for my own personal gain, just to gain that confidence and that love for baseball once again, and just see where it takes me to the finish. Yeah, I think I really, really loved and valued every single person in that clubhouse and on the team in general,” Weaver said.

At any rate, Weaver looks to help New York improve as the team had an 83-79 record in 2025, putting them second in the NL East, but they were eliminated from playoff contention.