New York Mets fans are delighted but not satisfied. The franchise shed its “little brother” label, at least from a free agency standpoint, when it signed four-time All-Star Juan Soto to a 15-year contract that could be worth up to $800 million. The jubilation surrounding that feat will rapidly diminish if success does not follow, however.

Despite retaining much of the same lineup that took the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the 2024 National League Championship Series, there is a concern that the Mets might not have enough protection for Soto. Mark Vientos emerged last season, blasting 27 home runs in only 111 games, but adding an established slugger would calm Flushing's nerves a bit.

Fans have a name in mind, and it is one they have grown attached to over the last six years. During Saturday's Amazin' Day event, the spectators at Citi Field urged management to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso.

“We want Pete” chants echoed in the area, as a panel consisting of Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, president of baseball operations David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen did their best to push through. Cohen acknowledged the pleas by casually gesturing the fans to settle down. The noise diminished, but the message was sent. There are plenty of people who earnestly want the Polar Bear back in an orange and blue uniform.

Pete Alonso has given Mets fans some great memories

Alonso's impact extends past his 226 career home runs, which are just 26 shy of all-time franchise leader Darryl Strawberry. He is a fabric of the community and a playoffs hero. The four-time All-Star has raised money for multiple charities through his foundation, forming a deep bond with the city in the process.

His clutch, season-extending three-run homer versus the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series only strengthened that connection. The 30-year-old now owns a signature October moment to stack up next to his other Mets accomplishments, making a potential farewell even more difficult to endure.

The two sides still seem quite far apart, though, with Cohen outright admitting that he “does not like” how the negotiations are transpiring. New York is already carrying a top-three payroll into the 2025 season. Inking Pete Alonso to a new deal might require a bigger commitment than the Hedge Fund King is willing to make.

The slugger's contact numbers have been worryingly decreasing. He batted .217 and .240 in each of the last two seasons, and his strikeout rate has increased during that stretch (24.7 percent in 2024). The elite power negates those issues to a degree, but the price to retain it is obviously souring the Mets brass on a possible reunion.

As Spring Training approaches, the Alonso camp might become more amenable to a financial compromise. Though, if a contract is signed this winter, it will probably happen independent of the fan base's desires.