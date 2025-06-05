Pete Alonso hammered the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, launching two home runs in the New York Mets’ dominant 6-1 victory. New York has now won four of six games against the Dodgers this season. But the team’s latest win came at a cost.

Francisco Lindor announced he sustained a fractured pinky toe on his right foot against the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. The Gold Glove shortstop is listed as day-to-day with the injury but believes he’ll avoid the IL. His ability to play will ultimately come down to pain tolerance.

Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup with injury

The injury occurred in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. Lindor took an 89 mph Tony Gonsolin slider off his foot. He was able to stay in the game, eventually coming around to score on a Juan Soto sacrifice, giving the Mets an early 1-0 advantage.

Article Continues Below

Lindor actually played the rest of the game, going 0-4 with a strikeout and a run scored. However, the injury was discovered following the Mets’ victory and the four-time All-Star is not in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts experienced a similar situation recently. Betts broke a toe on his right foot after stubbing it at home. He was listed as day-to-day but managed to avoid the IL. He ultimately missed four games due to the injury, including the Dodgers’ World Series rematch against the New York Yankees.

Lindor is putting together another strong season for the Mets. He’s slashing .279/.353/.490 with 14 home runs, 36 RBI, 42 runs scored, a 141 OPS+ and 2.2 bWAR in 61 games. And Lindor is on the verge of breaking the franchise record for leadoff home runs in a season. He’s currently started six games by going deep. Curtis Granderson holds New York’s single-season record with seven such games.

The Mets have won nine of their last 11 games, improving to 39-23. New York moved to the top of the division with a 1.5 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. And Lindor has been a major catalyst for the team’s success as the Mets have a 27-game win streak when he homers.