The New York Mets enter the 2026 season with high expectations after significantly upgrading their roster, notably with the addition of pitcher Freddy Peralta. During a recent visit to the Spring Training facilities in Port St. Lucie, star shortstop Francisco Lindor expressed immense confidence in the team's direction, noting that the new faces will make it a “fantastic year” for the fanbase.

Lindor is coming off a productive season where he recorded 31 home runs and 86 RBIs, anchoring a Mets squad that finished 83-79 last year.

Despite missing the playoffs in 2025, the addition of Peralta, who posted 204 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA for Milwaukee, has fueled a sense of optimism that the Mets can finally break back into the postseason.

However, this momentum faces an immediate hurdle due to a health concern regarding the team's captain.

According to Jorge Castillo on X, Francisco Lindor will be evaluated for a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, David Stearns said. Stearns indicated that surgery is possible and would include a six-week recovery.

While the prospect of surgery is significant, Stearns noted he is “confident Lindor could be ready for opening day if he undergoes the surgery,” suggesting the procedure would be handled quickly to ensure he is available for the start of the campaign.

Article Continues Below

This potential procedure follows a cleanup surgery on his right elbow earlier this offseason, which had already removed him from consideration for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The uncertainty surrounding Lindor's participation in the Classic has been part of a larger dilemma for Team Puerto Rico.

The national team is reportedly considering withdrawing from the tournament entirely due to widespread difficulties in securing medical insurance for its stars, including Lindor and Carlos Correa.

While the MLBPA confirmed that Lindor’s prior elbow procedure made him ineligible under tournament insurance constraints, he had been expected to be a full participant in Mets Spring Training activities.

Now, the focus shifts to his left wrist, as the Mets' medical staff determines if the hamate bone issue requires immediate surgical intervention to keep their leader on the field for Opening Day.