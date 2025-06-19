Frankie Montas has yet to debut with the New York Mets, but his debut with the team will finally come very soon. According to Mike Puma, who covers the Mets, Montas will likely start against the Atlanta Braves next week.

The Mets' rotation has taken a serious hit due to injuries. Montas and Sean Manaea are on the 60-Day IL, and Kodai Senga is on the 15-day IL after his injury scary covering first base last week. Clay Holmes and David Peterson have had to keep the rotation flowing and have had respectable seasons. Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn are in the rotation currently. Justin Garza was recently called up to fill in as the 5th man until Montas is ready and Senga is back healthy.

Safe to say, the rotation is not at its best, and the Mets are struggling to win games. The Mets are losers of five straight games; however, do remain at the top of the NL East standings with a 45-29 record. They are one game up over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets and Braves finish off their series in Atlanta on Thursday and then will meet again on Monday in New York. Now that the plan is announced that Montas will likely start one of those games, the Mets have an opportunity to get back on track in what will be a competitive division all the way until October.

Montas has had some great moments in the majors. He has had an up-and-down career that involved an 80-game suspension, along with playing for eight different organizations. He has been traded multiple times, and now that he is in New York for the second time, maybe the Mets can be a permanent home for him.

Last season with the Brewers, Montas finished 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and had 148 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. Those innings were the second-most in his career.