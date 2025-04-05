Juan Soto's free agency was one of the primary storylines throughout the MLB offseason. Would he re-sign with the New York Yankees and try to help Aaron Judge lead the Bronx Bombers to the Fall Classic once again? Could the Los Angeles Dodgers swoop in and sign him? Or would Soto end up heading to Queens to join the New York Mets? As we know now, Soto ultimately signed a historic contract with the Mets.

There have been rumors about Soto and Judge's relationship over the past few months. During a recent interview, Soto had nothing but positive words to say about Judge while revealing the Yankees Captain's message to him.

“He’s (Judge) a good man, a good person. When I signed (with the Mets), first thing, we got on the phone and talked about it,” Soto said, via Bob Klapisch of nj.com. “He told me I made the right decision for my family and that he was happy for me. That’s what a real friend says.”

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto's relationship seems to be fine. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Judge and Soto in New York. They are both set to lead big-market MLB franchises for many years to come.

Judge is under contract with the Yankees through the 2031 season. Meanwhile, unless he utilizes his 2030 opt-out, Soto will be under contract with the Mets through 2039.

Soto and Judge are two of the best players in the sport. Perhaps a friendly rivalry will develop between the two as they lead the New York franchises moving forward. A Mets-Yankees World Series matchup would certainly be entertaining with the superstars leading the way.

With all of that being said, Juan Soto said Aaron Judge was “happy” for him. There is clearly respect between the former teammates.