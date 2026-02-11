The New York Mets carry big expectations once again heading into the 2026 MLB campaign, and it would certainly benefit them if right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga can stay healthy for the entire season.

Of course, Senga hopes for the same.

“To not get injured,” Senga said when asked what his goals are in the Mets' spring training (h/t Ben Krimmel of SNY).

Senga, who just turned 33 years old in January, has indeed struggled with his health since he made loud noises right out of the gate of his MLB career in 2023. After going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA through 29 starts and earning an All-Star nod that season, the Japanese hurler has appeared in only 23 games, posting an 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA through 118.2 innings.

“These past two years have been frustrating and tough mentally. At some points, maybe I started to lose confidence,” said Senga, via an interpreter. “In this world, it's either you do it, or you don't. And I'm here to do it. That's all there is.”

Senga dealt with a shoulder injury to begin the 2024 MLB campaign and would not make his season debut until July.

His health struggles continued in 2025, during which he landed on the 15-day injured list because of a hamstring issue, which snuffed the incredible momentum he built on the mound, as he had a 1.47 ERA through 13 starts at the time of his IL placement. When he returned, his numbers plunged, leading to his assignment to the Triple-A.

Senga signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Mets in 2022.