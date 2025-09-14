When New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto signed the richest contract in MLB history last December, he did so knowing that expectations and pressure could reach overwhelming levels. If one were to listen to the narrative surrounding the National League MVP conversation, they would think that it is a two-man race between Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber. But Soto deserves more love. This is the time of the year where he can force people to give it to him.

The five-time Silver Slugger and four-time All-Star smashed a 414-foot solo home run versus the Texas Rangers on Saturday, stretching the Mets' lead to 2-0 in the seventh inning. The dinger was Soto's 40th of the campaign, making him the first in franchise history to record 40 homers and 30 steals in a single season. And at the time, it felt like a potentially game-sealing moment. But anguish continues to find its way to Flushing.

JUAN SOTO DEMOLISHES THIS BALL FOR HR NO. 40 ON THR SEASON 💪 pic.twitter.com/bhonunHfrE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Catcher's interference and bullpen scuffles gave way to a Texas comeback and a devastating 3-2 New York loss. The Rangers scored two runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth to stun the Citi Field crowd. Fans do not care about anything other than the club's spot in the National League Wild Card standings. The Mets, to the dismay of the baseball world, will be outside the playoff picture entirely if the San Francisco Giants defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening.

When New York missed the postseason in 2023 despite having future Hall of Famers in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the backlash was intense. Incoming president of baseball operations David Stearns dismissed four-time Manager of the Year Buck Showalter. While there were definitely glaring holes in the pitching staff before this campaign started, one could argue that a 2025 implosion would be worse.

Will the Mets ride their star power to October?

It is extremely unfair based on the year he has had, but Juan Soto would be included in a brutal punchline if the team falls short of the playoffs: “the Mets gave Soto $765 million and somehow got worse!” Those who have watched New York play know that No. 22 has been the best player in the lineup, just as advertised, but fans will have to endure endless mockery for the franchise's collective failures. It's a good thing this is all hypothetical right now.

The Mets can grab the rope and pull themselves out of the quicksand. Soto may have to do the heavy lifting, however. The 2019 World Series champion was slashing .357/.440/.738/.1.178 in September going into this game and finished the day with two more hits. He is doing his part and then some, and yet, the club is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.

Soto must continue to shoulder the offensive workload and hope that everything will click as soon as Sunday. The Mets would be wise to take a hard look at the Rangers, because they are who the Orange and Blue were during their exhilarating 2024 run to the NL Championship Series. If New York can reclaim that fighting spirit, while maintaining the vital strength that Juan Soto possesses, then this group should still be able to create something magical in 2025.

But the time for “ifs” is just about over. The free-falling Mets (76-73) will try to avoid a sweep at home on Sunday afternoon.