Juan Soto announced his arrival to the New York Mets with a bang on Saturday in his first spring training game of the year. In his first at-bat, Soto clobbered his first home run with his new team, and in the ensuing celebration, the Mets new superstar outfielder revealed the hilarious gaffe he made in the aftermath involving fellow teammate Jesse Winker.

All eyes were on Soto after he signed a mammoth 15-year, $765 million contract with New York in free agency this offseason, and he immediately delivered, hitting a 426-foot homer to left-center in the bottom of the first. Soto and his new teammates celebrated his flaming hot start with the Mets, but he ended up stepping on Winker's foot in the process.

“I feel like everybody was really happy. I would say the worst reaction was (teammate) Jesse Winker, that I stepped on him. He was really (in) pain, but he was happy at the same time,” Soto revealed after the game

Mets hoping Juan Soto's first home run a sign of things to come

New York stole Soto from their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, after he put together arguably the best season of his career in 2024. Soto hit .288 while smacking a career-high 41 home runs and driving in 109 runs to help lead the Yankees to the World Series. And if his first at-bat is anything to go off of, Soto's career-high mark for homers could be in jeopardy after only one season.

With Soto onboard, the Mets are believed to be one of the top teams in the majors, as they added one of the best players in the game to their roster after they made it all the way to the NLCS last season. In order for that to happen, though, Soto needs to stay healthy, and avoid potentially injuring some of his teammates in the process.