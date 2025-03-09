New York Mets fans can't wait for the 2025 MLB season to begin. However, opposing pitchers may not be as excited about seeing New York's Juan Soto-infused lineup.

And with Pete Alonso deciding to spend a little more time in Queens by signing a two-year contract worth $54 million with the Mets in February, New York now boasts a formidable offense that MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has said plans to roll out the following batting order:

1. Francisco Lindor

2. Juan Soto

3. Pete Alonso

4/5. Mark Vientos*

4/5. Brandon Nimmo*

(Vientos will bat 4th vs. most lefties, Nimmo will bat 4th vs. most righties)

According to that plan, Lindor will continue to assume the role he had for the Mets in 2024 when he played a total of 109 games as the team's leadoff hitter. The addition of Soto surely changes the complexion of New York's batting order.

Understament alert: Juan Soto's addition to the Mets will boost NY's offense

In the 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees, the Dominican superstar hit second in the order for 156 games (he played 157 overall that season) and slashed .287/.419/.567 with 31 home runs and 128 RBIs while posting an 18.1 percent walk rate.

Soto was a big reason why the Yankees were No. 1 in the majors in 2024 in both wOBA (418 wOBA) and wRC+ (178). With Brandon Nimmo mostly hitting second for the Mets last season, the team ended up just 19th in both wOBA (.312) and wRC+ (103).

And because Heyman also said that it's “arguably MLB’s best lineup” in baseball today, fans have lots of strong reactions to his statement.

“Maybe top 5 but to say this is the league's best lineup is genuinely one of the worst takes I've heard in a very long time,” said a fan on X.

Another one said: The Mets have a great lineup if you’re think straight-line (last year = this year). When you look at the age of their up and coming players, there could be a lot of positive surprises. Positive surprises is what makes a WS winner.”

From a commenter:Best lineup?? lol Dodgers and Rangers exist”

“'Arguably MLB's best lineup' so you think the Mets top to bottom are better than the Dodgers? Or even comparable? That's, ummm, you know, laughable.,” a triggered social media user posted.

Via a different commenter: “Come June, I’ll take Acuna, Albies, Riley, Olson and Ozuna. Nice try.”

The Mets, who went 89-73 in 2024, will kick off their 2025 campaign on March 27 for the start of a three-game series againts the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.