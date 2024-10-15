If the New York Mets have runners on second and third with Francisco Lindor coming to the plate, it makes sense to walk him. The shortstop had an MVP-caliber season and was the heartbeat of a team that seems to have some magical aura around it.

But if you'd rather pitch to Mets postseason hero Mark Vientos, he's going to take notice.

Vientos came to the plate in the second inning on Monday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers under those exact circumstances. The gamble didn't pay off for pitcher Landon Knack, who gave up a grand slam to Vientos to extend the Dodgers' deficit to 6-0.

A day after the Dodgers' pitching staff tied the MLB postseason record for consecutive scoreless innings, the Mets were threatening to blow their opponents out less than an hour into the game. Though the Dodgers eventually put up three runs of their own, the Mets coasted to a 7-3 win to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

“To be honest with you I took it personal,” Vientos told FOX's Tom Verducci in an on-field interview after the game. “You want me up to the plate, I’m gonna try to drive in a run. Honestly I was trying to simplify the game, I wasn’t trying to do too much but I did take it personal.”

Mark Vientos has been the Mets' postseason savior

October is known for producing unexpected heroes. Vientos didn't exactly come from out of nowhere, but he also wasn't at the top of the list of potential Mets postseason leaders. The third-year infielder hit .266 with 27 home runs in the regular season, but has transformed into Mr. Clutch over the last couple weeks.

It started with a go-ahead two-run RBI single in the fist game of the Mets' NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Then, in the Division Series against their rival Philadelphia Phillies, Vientos had a two-homer Game 2. Even in a losing effort, he made his presence known by opening the scoring with a two-run shot, then tying the game with another two-run homer in the top of the 9th inning.

It all adds up to Vientos hitting .378 over his fist nine postseason games. Just as importantly, if Vientos keeps hitting like this, he is going to force other teams to give Lindor better pitches to hit. With the series now shifting across the country to Queens, the top of the Mets' order seems ready to put immediate pressure on Dodgers pitching.