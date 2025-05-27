Carlos Mendoza didn’t hold back after the New York Mets captured another thrilling win at Citi Field. The manager lauded Francisco Lindor for delivering in the clutch, lifting a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to cap off a dramatic walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox.

The game had been a tense battle throughout, with both offenses struggling to capitalize. Former Met Adrian Houser silenced the bats for most of the game, retiring 14 straight after Brandon Nimmo's early double. Lindor finally snapped the streak in the sixth with a key two-out single.

The turning point came in the eighth. Juan Soto’s sacrifice fly tied the game 1-1 after the Mets had missed earlier chances with the bases loaded. Then, in the ninth, Tyrone Taylor’s leadoff double set the stage. After a walk and a single from Luis Torrens, Lindor stepped in and did what stars do—he delivered.

John Flanigan of SNY TV reported that Mendoza was direct in his praise for the shortstop following the game.

“The moment is never too big for him,” he said. “He’s aggressive with pitches to hit and he’s got conviction when he’s making those decisions — that’s what great players do over and over and over, and he keeps doing it for us.”

The White Sox vs. Mets game had plenty of tension, and this matchup added another highlight to a season full of late-game drama. The win improves the New York Mets to 33-21, keeping them firmly in the thick of the MLB playoff race.

Pitching played a huge role in keeping the game close. Clay Holmes worked around trouble, while José Buttó shut the door when needed. The bullpen set the stage, but the offense—led by Lindor—closed the curtain.

The Mets have now won four of their last five, and with playoff positioning heating up, every game takes on extra meaning. Momentum is critical, and walk-off moments like this fuel belief.