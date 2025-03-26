The New York Mets are currently gearing up for the start of the 2025 MLB season, which is slated to begin on Thursday with a road game vs the Houston Astros. The major story of the offseason for the Mets–and the MLB as a whole for that matter–was the team's signing of superstar Juan Soto from the crosstown rival New York Yankees, awarding him with the largest contract in MLB history in the process.

Despite that, not everyone is convinced that the Mets are ready to compete in 2025. Recently, ESPN conducted a survey among its MLB insiders asking who will win the NL East this upcoming season, which figures to be one of the toughest divisions in the sport.

Of the insiders asked, 18 picked the Atlanta Braves, nine picked the Philadelphia Phillies, and only one person, Kiley McDaniel, selected the Mets.

McDaniel then explained her reasoning for the choice.

“The Braves are a better team on paper, especially given the Mets' recent run of injuries, but I think New York's willingness to spend and its depth — particularly of prospects in the upper minors — are being underrated as solutions to many of those problems,” she wrote.

New York will indeed need some help from its depth and supporting cast around Soto in order to compensate for a pitching rotation that fans aren't exactly thrilled about heading into the season.

Last year, the Mets surprised many by getting hot down the stretch of that regular season and riding that momentum to a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS before finally bowing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the league championship series.

Now, expectations are seemingly higher than ever, even if the folks over at ESPN aren't entirely convinced of the Mets' prospects.

The Mets will start their series vs the Astros on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET from Houston.