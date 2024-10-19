With their backs up against the wall, the New York Mets came through with a victory in the 2024 NLCS on Friday night, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6. They now trail 3-2 in the series heading back to LA for Game 6 on Sunday.

The Mets came out swinging and took an 8-1 lead by the end of the third inning. While the Dodgers did make a bit of a comeback, NY punched right back with more runs. In the process, they made history, becoming the first team since the 2002 LA Angels to not strike out once in a playoff game.

Via Sarah Langs:

“The Mets are the first team to not strike out in a postseason game since the Angels in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series. 11th such postseason instance overall and the 3rd in the expansion era (1961).”

That's seriously incredible. In 34 at-bats, not one hitter struck out. The Mets knew they had to be locked in and they didn't disappoint. Carlos Mendoza's squad banged out 14 hits against Dodgers pitchers, with Starling Marte leading the way. He was 4 for 5 with three RBI. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker, and Francisco Alvarez all had multi-hit games, too.

Alonso got things started on the right foot with a deep three-run home run to center field in the first inning off Jack Flaherty. That set the tone and the Mets never let their foot off the gas pedal. It was also nice to see Alvarez make an impact offensively after his struggles so far in this series.

“We showed up today. We needed that,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Obviously, Pete setting the tone in the first inning was important. We just continued to add on.”

It's another do-or-die game on Sunday on the road. The bats will need to show up again if New York is going to have any chance at forcing a decisive Game 7.