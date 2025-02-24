The New York Mets have opened spring training with high expectations. Juan Soto's first at-bat home run set the fanbase on fire and got baseball fans everywhere excited. But injuries have been a serious issue in Port St Lucie so far. The Mets are dealing with another significant injury, as Sean Manaea is expected to start the season on the injured list. Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters on Monday morning and broke the news.

“Sean Manaea, he's got an oblique injury. He has a muscle strain, it's the right side. This is something that he felt from the beginning of camp and didn't think much of it. None of us thought much of it either. He kept throwing live and in bullpens but he got to a point where we thought he was going to turn a corner and that was not the case.”

Mendoza did report that the tendon and rib cage are not involved in the injury, just the muscle. Manaea will be shut down for “a couple of weeks” and they will go from there. The Mets manager said that it is “safe to say” that the pitcher will start the season on the injured list.

Manaea had a great season with the Mets last year and tested free agency. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal in Queens, which has gotten off to a poor start. Manaea was slated to be the ace of the rotation but will have to cede that role to Kodai Senga at the start of the year.

The Mets could sign a free agent to help bridge the gap, especially considering Frankie Montas is already injured. Jose Quintana was also in Queens last year and is still a free agent. He could be the addition to the rotation they need.