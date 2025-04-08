Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently signed a massive contract extension that is worth $500 million over 14 years. The Blue Jays proved that they didn't want Guerrero Jr. going to another team, and it has people thinking about what the New York Mets are going to do with their first baseman, Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso was recently asked about the deal as he could be getting a big extension soon as well. He thinks that it is big for the first base position going forward, and he is happy for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“This is huge for first basemen,” Alonso said, according to an article from The Athletic. “Half a billion dollars, it’s a huge, huge amount. For him, it’s a fantastic deal. It’s great for the first-base market, I think. I mean, 14 years — he’s a stud. Well deservedly so. Right now, you can’t think of the Toronto Blue Jays without Vlad Jr. He’s done some really amazing things in this league and for that team. Super well deserved.”

The Mets realize that Alonso is a very valuable asset, and they know that he likes being in New York.

“We’ve seen over the years here that when Pete gets going, he can carry a team,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said on Monday. “It’s been fun to see him hit some enormous home runs. I think he has enjoyed it. Hopefully it has allowed him to take a little bit of a deep breath. He’s earned it. He loves playing here. Our fans love watching him. And he’s been a huge part of our wins so far this season.”

Right now, Alonso is trying to stay focused on winning instead of thinking about potential contract extensions.

“We’re open to it, but my focus right now is doing what I can to help win tonight,” Alonso said early in the season. “Obviously, if something happens, then I am sure Scott and Steve or David will talk about it, but my job is to focus and lock in on the season, and win. That’s really all it is. If something happens, then, whatever, but if not then no big deal because this is ball time. We are trying to win ballgames right now.”

It's going to be interesting to see what happens with Pete Alonso in the future. He has had some huge moments with the Mets recently, and that could end up earning him a big contract extension.