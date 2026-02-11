The New York Mets entered spring training focused on roster competition and Opening Day preparation, but an unexpected visual briefly stole attention in Port St. Lucie. A routine first-day arrival turned into a viral moment when a simple piece of luggage sparked an outsized reaction.

The Mets officially welcomed right-handed reliever Luke Weaver to camp on Monday following his offseason signing. Photos quickly circulated showing the pitcher carrying a duffel bag branded with his former team, the New York Yankees, igniting immediate conversation across social media.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman shared Weaver’s response on X (formerly known as Twitter) during an appearance on The Show podcast with Joel Sherman, where the reliever addressed the situation directly.

“Luke Weaver hits on dumb bag controversy here. He bleeds orange/blue, so no worries! Luke, a bff of The Show, talks free agency, more in full pod. Joel/I answer viewer questions”

Luke Weaver hits on dumb bag controversy here. He bleeds orange/blue, so no worries! Luke, a bff of The Show, talks free agency, more in full pod. Joel/I answer viewer questions YouTube: https://t.co/9oO2VY5X5r

Apple: https://t.co/mdvlMAfGCt

Spotify: https://t.co/BmD0ogp7mz pic.twitter.com/r4Npr66gTf — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2026

Weaver spent the 2025 season with the Yankees before signing a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets this winter. The timing amplified the reaction, as the bag appeared on his first day at Mets spring training and marked his initial public appearance in new colors. In a city defined by rivalry, the optics landed louder than intended.

During the interview, Weaver offered a straightforward explanation, emphasizing practicality over symbolism.

Article Continues Below

“I personally just didn’t have anything besides grocery bags. I didn’t really have anything to put my stuff in,” Weaver said. “Part of me didn’t want to take the Yankees bag because I’m not a Yankee, but it was just part of the process.”

He also made his stance clear as he settles into his new role.

“I just need people to take a deep breath and know that I love the Mets now.”

Weaver’s bag explanation barely registered inside the clubhouse. Teammates never viewed it as an issue, and the focus stayed on bullpen roles and early-season readiness.

As Spring Training moves forward, the Mets remain focused on preparation, leaving the brief distraction behind as Weaver adapts to his new club.