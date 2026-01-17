The New York Mets were enduring a difficult offseason. They had lost all-time leading slugger Pete Alonso in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles, and they also said goodbye to Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Nimmo was traded to the Texas Rangers for aging 2nd baseman Marcus Semien, while McNeil was sent to the Athletics (no longer Oakland, not yet Las Vegas) for relief pitcher Yordan Rodriguez. The Mets also brought in Jorge Polanco from the Seattle Mariners.

That was not much of an offseason for a team that is dedicated to competing with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. The loss of Alonso was the big move and the subsequent acquisitions seemed minor by comparison.

However, the Mets made a major move by bringing in one of the game's top clutch hitters in Bo Bichette from the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays.

While he played shortstop for the Jays, he is going to move to 3rd base because shortstop is the domain of Francisco Lindor. Bichette was not an ace fielder at shortstop and now he has to play a new and very demanding position. However, he is a brilliant hitter and he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in last season. Bichette has hit as many as 29 home runs with 102 RBI in the 2021 season, and the 28-year-old is moving into his prime years of his career.

He has also been a dynamic postseason hitter throughout his career, slashing .311/.385/.400 with 1 home run and 7 RBI. He belted a 3-run home run off Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers in the 7th game of last season's World Series, and that's an indicator of how he performs in the biggest games.

Bringing in Bichette was a move that potentially saves the 2026 season for the Mets. They had hoped to sign left-handed outfielder Kyle Tucker, but he opted to sign with the Dodgers. Bichette can give the Mets at least as much as Tucker provides for the Dodgers in the upcoming season.

Mets still have moves to make and should trade with Red Sox

However, there are still more moves to make at Citi Field if the Mets are going to threaten the Phillies in the National League East, give the Yankees something to think about in New York and compete with the ever-powerful Dodgers.

The Mets need at least one outfielder, and they need to engage the Boston Red Sox so they can trade for Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu.

The Red Sox have more outfielders they can use at this point, and Duran's name has been involved in trade talk since the middle of last season. Duran has played centerfield and left field for the Red Sox, and he could fit in at either position for the Red Sox.

He is one of the most dynamic players in the sport because he combines extra-base ability with eye-catching speed and the kind of hustle that is rarely seen in the sport. Duran exploded in the 2024 season when he led the American League in doubles and triples with 48 and 14, respectively. He also belted 21 home runs, drove in 75 runs and scored 111 times. He also stole 34 bases in 41 attempts. Duran made the All-Star team and won the MVP award in the game when he hit the game-winning 2-run homer for the victorious American League.

Duran was not quite as consistent last season, but he still had a winning year. He belted 41 doubles and led the AL with 13 triples. Duran also had 16 home runs and 84 RBI while scoring 86 runs. He continued to be a threat on the base paths, but his stolen base total fell to 24.

Duran went through a few dry spells last season and he will strike out quite a bit. He fanned 160 times in 2024 and struck out 169 times last year. However, when he is on a hot streak, he can carry a team on his shoulders and also spark his teammates with his dynamic base running and run production.

Abreu is another potential trade option

Abreu is another corner outfielder and he has spent most of his time playing right field for the Red Sox. After a cup of coffee at Fenway Park in 2023, he has been a regular for Red Sox during the last two seasons, and he has been dynamic in the field. He won the Gold Glove in 2024 and '25, largely because he has one of the best throwing arms in the sport.

Abreu has also demonstrated requisite power for an outfielder. He smacked 15 home runs and drove in 58 runs in '24 while playing 132 games and those numbers increased to 22 home runs and 69 RBI while playing 115 games last season. He missed more than a month with a right calf strain.

The Red Sox are more likely to move Duran than Abreu, and he is probably the better acquisition for the Mets. Duran has a dynamic element to his game and he is something of a spark plug. Abreu has power and potential to approach or exceed 30 home runs, and the Red Sox may be hesitant to let him go.

Trading for Duran could be a move that fills out the outfield for the Mets and ensures a very exciting season.