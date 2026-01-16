The state of MLB has become so much more reflective of society under late-stage capitalism: the rich continue to get richer, and it's becoming harder for those who aren't lavish with their spending to keep up with the best of the best. The Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday night, beat everyone to the punch in the pursuit of Kyle Tucker, inking him to a four-year, $240 million contract that blew every other team's offer out of the water, including that of the New York Mets.

Tucker was undoubtedly the best free-agent position player left on the market, and any team with a need to bolster the lineup or fill a position in the outfield would have loved to have him.

As for the Mets, they lost Pete Alonso in free agency and needed another big bat like Tucker's to replace him. However, New York fell just short by around $20 million, as according to Jim Duquette of MLB Network radio, their final offer to the 28-year-old outfielder was for four years, $220 million.

That is not a bad offer by any means; no one can ever fault a team for offering a contract worth $55 million annually. But the Dodgers simply have the financial muscle that not even the other rich owners of other MLB teams such as the Mets can match.

How does the Mets lineup look heading into the 2026 season?

The loss of Alonso and their whiff on Tucker means that the Mets have a huge void at the heart of the order. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are excellent all-around ballplayers and New York should still be a winning outfit in 2026. But the Mets are penciled in to start Mark Vientos at first base to start the year (barring any other moves), and young Carson Benge seems to be their best option at left field at present.

One would expect the Mets to look for other options, whether in free agency or on the trade market, to bolster that lineup with more power production.