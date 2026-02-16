With the New York Mets preparing for the 2026 season, there are plenty of conversations about everything that concerns the big-league club in Queens. Mets owner Steve Cohen recently stated that there is one thing the team will not have as long as he owns the ballclub, according to Mets' beat writer Anthony DiComo.

“Steve Cohen: ‘As long as I'm owning the team, there will never be a team captain. That was my decision,” DiComo wrote on X.

The last time the Mets had a captain was 2018. At the time, David Wright held the title from 2013 to 2018. Prior to him, closer John Franco was the captain in 2004, which he held since 2001. Gary Carter and Keith Hernandez Jr. were co-captains in 1989. There have been large gaps between captain titles for New York, and that remains the case.

Cohen became the majority owner in 2020, after the MLB approved his purchase. At the time, it was a $2.4 billion purchase from the Wilson family. Since then, the Mets have made the playoffs but have not reached the World Series.

While there are no captains, Marcus Semien joined the Mets and could act as a clubhouse leader. Additionally, the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a multi-year contract. But both are new players in town, and still have to learn the feel of the team clubhouse. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto also could be potential captains, if a title such as that ever arose.