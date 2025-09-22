Saturday’s contest between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals was a disaster for the team that resides in Queens. But the game could have been even more devastating if not for the performance that starting pitcher Nolan McLean turned in.

After surrendering two runs over his first two innings of work, McLean settled down and tossed three straight scoreless frames to end his afternoon. The rookie only let up four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in the process.

“I felt like my stuff felt good,” McLean told SNY. “The first couple of innings, I could've done a much better job getting ahead. Also once I got the two strikes, I could've done a better job expanding the zone and throwing a few more putaway pitches.”

While the Mets ultimately lost the game in heartbreaking fashion, McLean kept his team in the game. Despite New York’s defense leaving him in challenging situations early, the rookie was able to buckle down and deliver a quality appearance. The 24-year-old has not spent much time at the major league level, but his early results and maturity should encourage the Mets to mark McLean as their Game 1 starter in a potential National League Wild Card series.

McLean has earned a 4-1 record and 1.27 ERA through his first seven starts. His six pitches have largely kept opposing hitters at bay. In particular, his sweeper and sinker have helped cement his status as an arm that can either hunt strikeouts or pitch to contact.

According to Baseball Savant, he holds a K% of 27.9 and a ground-ball % of 63.1. To put this in perspective, New York Yankees starter Max Fried owns a K% of 23.5 and a ground-ball % of 52.7.

It could be said that having the capacity to induce either outcome at any given moment is a major playoff asset. This would be especially true for a young starter who may need to deal with uncomfortable circumstances and deep counts.

Nolan McLean’s maturity makes him a viable October option

Beyond the statistics that have highlighted McLean’s torrid start, the right-hander has repeatedly shown the mental fortitude required to pitch in the postseason.

His last two starts, against the Texas Rangers and the Nationals, respectively, showcased two different yet critical qualities of his mental makeup. While McLean’s most recent appearance saw him keep the Mets in a game that initially seemed lost, his earlier performance against the Rangers was guided by a willingness to adapt on the fly.

He threw six scoreless innings in the Mets’ win over Texas earlier this month, even though the opposition initially attempted to be extremely patient and force the Willow Spring native to work himself into deep counts.

“It looks like [the Rangers] had a good plan there, especially against his sweeper, where they took some pitches early in counts,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post after the game. “They were aggressive on that pitch and [McLean] kind of recognized that and he started using that sinker. He started using that changeup … that is what makes this guy who he is.”

Both instances required grit. It can be a challenge for a starter to stay mentally sharp while trailing, and just as tricky to counter a lineup’s attempt to disrupt one’s rhythm.

New York’s starting rotation has dealt with injuries and other deficiencies down the stretch. Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga have each had questionable moments and have not cemented their status as trusted postseason starters. As a result, McLean may be the Mets’ best chance to ensure a smooth opening game.

With the Cincinnati Reds now owning the NL Wild Card tiebreaker, New York still has work to do before finalizing its October plans. But if the Mets can avoid a collapse, McLean has earned a chance to headline their Wild Card rotation.

“Even though he’s a rookie,” Mets outfielder Juan Soto told MLB.com, “he’s like a veteran on the team.”