Aaron Judge has had an eventful 24 hours. The American League MVP candidate scored the run that clinched a playoff berth for the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. One day later, New York's captain hit his 50th home run of the season against the Chicago White Sox.

His three-run shot scored Anthony Volpe and Trent Grisham, giving the Yankees an early lead.

AARON JUDGE WITH HOME RUN NO. 50 OF THE SEASON 👏 The Yankees star has a 50+ home run season for the fourth time in his career!

Judge is putting the final touches on one of the best seasons of his career. His 50th home run puts his career on the same level as Yankees legend Babe Ruth and other Major League Baseball Hall of Famers, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

“Aaron Judge becomes the fourth player in MLB history to have at least four 50 home run seasons, joining Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa,” Kirschner said.

Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh are locked into a tight race for the AL MVP award. While the latter is setting records of his own this season, the Yankees outfielder has been arguably the best batter in baseball throughout the year.

His home run against the White Sox set New York up to try and tie the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East. The Yankees have won three straight games heading into Wednesday night to close the gap. Judge's hot bat has helped New York build momentum it hopes will propel the team on a deep playoff run.

The Yankees' offensive onslaught has helped to cover up minor issues across the roster. Volpe's shoulder continues to be an issue with the playoffs looming. Despite his injury, the young shortstop has stayed in the lineup. He is one of many hitters tasked with getting on base in front of Judge.

The All-Star is going for back-to-back MVPs as he tries to cement his place in New York baseball history. His home run puts him next to Ruth in the record books. However, Judge wants to add a World Series title to help his case.