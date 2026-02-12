The New York Yankees are headed into spring training after a disappointing end to the 2025 season. When revealing injuries after the season, the Yankees announced that shortstop Anthony Volpe would undergo shoulder surgery. That will keep him sidelined through spring training, creating a months-long position battle. All eyes will be on shortstop as the Bombers head to Tampa.

The Yankees traded for Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline last year. He was a utility player after the trade, playing five defensive positions and serving as a pinch-hitter and pinch-runner. But now, he will likely be the starting shortstop for the Yankees on Opening Day. His play through spring training and the early portion of the season could turn the fanbase against Volpe.

Volpe debuted for the Yankees in 2023 after a prospect career full of hype. Brian Cashman used Volpe's name as a reason for not signing high-profile shortstops like Corey Seager in previous offseasons. He came up and slugged 20 homers and stole 20 bases as a rookie, but his batting average and on-base percentage were dreadfully low.

In 2025, Volpe needed to take a step forward offensively. Instead, he took a significant step back defensively, causing the trade for Caballero. The shoulder injury could be the reason for the poor defense, but he will have to prove that when he is healthy. If that does not change when he comes back, a long-term switch could be in play.

The Yankees also made a trade for a shortstop, picking up Max Schuemann from the Athletics. With Caballero playing in the World Baseball Classic, Scheuemann will get a lot of run at shortstop in spring training. The Yankees have to take every avenue seriously heading into a pivotal 2026 season.

Why Yankees' 2026 shortstop decision is imperative

The Yankees are already dealing with plenty of injuries heading into spring training, especially in the rotation. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will not be ready for Opening Day, putting a lot of pressure on Cam Schlittler in the rotation. But the expectations remain the same: to win the World Series. With time running out in Aaron Judge's prime, they have to make the tough decisions at shortstop this year.

The Yankees have a two-year window with their current core. After the 2027 season, Cole and Rodon's contracts end, Cody Bellinger has an opt-out, and Giancarlo Stanton has a team option. Both Volpe and Caballero are under team control for a while, so this can be a long-term position battle. But the immediate answer needs to be found early in the season. And if Volpe continues with his struggles, it cannot be him.

The Yankees should be among the favorites in the American League heading into the season. When healthy, their rotation is among the best in the league. And they have what no other AL team has in Aaron Judge. But in this era of Bombers baseball, they have not gotten great performances out of homegrown players.

Volpe's injury has been used as an excuse for his dreadful defensive play in 2025. He posted -7 Outs Above Average in 2025, compared to 14 in 2024 and 2 in 2023. If that is the case, he must prove it quickly in 2026, because the Yankees do not have time to fool around and give Volpe time to grow into the position. That time has passed, and his replacement is in the building.

The Yankees open spring training on February 20 against the Orioles. There will be a lot of eyes on who is pitching and if Aaron Judge gets at-bats. But shortstop is the most important position for the Yankees through spring training and the early portion of the season.