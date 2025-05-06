The New York Yankees might be about to get their veteran infielder back.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed that the injured DJ LeMahieu could be mere days away from rejoining the big league team as he recovers from a calf strain he sustained during spring training.

Boone says DJ LeMahieu will play 3B tonight in AAA (first time over there since starting his rehab assignment), then play 2B tomorrow for his first back-to-back games of the year, and then could be in play to be activated this weekend

“He’s gonna play back-to-back today and tomorrow with [Triple-A] Scranton and then we’ll kind of reassess and he can potentially be in play for the weekend,” Boone told Talkin' Yanks on Tuesday.

Boone added that LeMahieu will play third base on Tuesday and second on Wednesday as he tries playing the field on consecutive days.

“I think DJ really wanted this buildup to go as good as possible,” Boone continued. “He knows we gotta nail this. This buildup and then coming into the season, I just felt like it’s the most natural, easiest place for him to recover from is just kinda going out and playing second.”

LeMahieu's impending return comes at a good time for the Yankees, who have lost three straight games. They're playing without second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with an oblique injury. Their former batting champion could immediately give them some infield depth.

“I do want to get him at third some because obviously that needs to be an option,” Boone said. “I think early on there’s a lot of second base reps while Jazz is down especially, so we’ll just continue to see what we have but he’ll probably play third tonight.”

LeMahieu is a three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion, but is coming off a frustrating year for the Yankees. Injuries limited him to 67 games in 2024, and in that time, he hit only .204 with a .527 OPS. Now 36 years old, LeMahieu has two seasons left on his contract and is due $15 million this year and next.

Given the money New York has tied up in him, expect the team to give him every chance it can to prove he can still produce.