The New York Yankees' decision to extend the contract of manager Aaron Boone is not a move that will go over well in all corners of Yankeeland. Boone has been managing the Yankees since the 2018 season, and while the team is a perennial contender for Major League Baseball superiority and has been in the playoffs in all but one of his 7 seasons with the team, he has not brought the Bronx Bombers a World Series title. Nevertheless, Boone can count on the support of his players — especially superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

The Yankees captain came out with a statement in support of Boone shortly after the two-year extension was announced. The New York power hitter clearly has respect for the job that Boone has done with the Yankees to this point in his managerial career.

“Knowing that's it not just a one and done thing, that we've got him for a couple years, we can really build off what we do this year and the next couple years.

“We've got so many different personalities that come through here and different egos, different guys that have won MVPs, won Cy Youngs, this and that. To bring us all together, he does such a good job at that.”

Boone climbing up managerial rankings lists

While Boone still has to check off a World Series champion box on his checklist, he has joined Casey Stengel and Joe Torre as the only managers who have led the Yankees to the postseason in 6 of their first 7 seasons at the helm. In the case of Stengel, those postseason appearances were all in the World Series. The Yankees finished in first place in the 8-team American League in each of those years. Stengel managed the Yankees from 1949 through 1960. His teams won 9 American League pennants and 7 World Series titles.

Boone has a .599 career winning percentage and that ranks second among all active managers behind Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees manager struck the decisive blow for the team when it won the 2003 American League Championship Series by hitting an extra-inning home run in the seventh game against Tim Wakefield of the Boston Red Sox.

Leading the Yankees to a World Series championship is clearly his biggest goal.

“I don't like that we haven't won a championship yet,” Boone said. “So that bothers me. But I know what I signed up for when I got into this. And we talk about it all the time: I wouldn't want it any other way. The fact that it matters as much as it does here and that there's such a high standard and there's so many expectations, that so much beats the alternative in my view.”