The New York Yankees took it to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday winning the contest 9-4. It was the team's fifth win on the season after Aaron Judge hit yet another home run.

Judge had five home runs on the season entering Friday's contest. But in the top of the seventh, the 32-year-old outfielder crushed his sixth home run of the season after Tim Mayza left one hanging in the middle of the strike zone. Aaron Judge caught all of it and sent it over the fence in right-center field for a two-run home run.

Aaron Judge has played seven games this season. Aaron Judge has hit SIX home runs this season!

The Yankees star is starting right where he left off a year ago after leading MLB in home runs with 58 in 2024. After going yard for the sixth time already, Aaron Judge is firmly in the mix for most home runs this season so far. He finished Friday's contest against the Pirates with a .379 batting average and a 1.103 slugging percentage.

Judge is chasing after his third career AL MVP award and is seemingly on par to do so currently. Although the Yankees are at the center of controversy with the torpedo bats, Aaron Judge is not one of the players using them. Instead, he's using the same style of bat he always has. If it's not broken, don't fix it.

With New York taking down the Pirates on Friday, the Yankees will take the field again on Saturday for Game 2 of the three-game series against Pittsburgh. Despite the Yankees having some injury woes in the pitching rotation and bullpen, the club seems more than capable of just outscoring their opponents right now. If the bats stay hot there aren't many teams in the league who will be able to bet them.

Saturday's contest kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST. New York is projected to see Bailey Falter on the mound for the Pirates to begin the game.