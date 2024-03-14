New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is battling an injury, but he's expected to return to spring training action on Saturday. He previously underwent an MRI on his abdominal muscle area and the results came back clean. Judge is planning on being available for Opening Day after the injury scare, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Like I’ve told you guys, there’s no rush,” Judge said. “We’re feeling great, though. If this is the regular season, I’m definitely in there right now. Our goal is March 28.”

Judge is going to get back in the swing of things over the next couple of weeks and should be ready to go for the start of the season barring any setbacks. He is also expected to take swings on Friday before playing in Saturday's game, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

This is a big update for New York, especially with ace Gerrit Cole expected to miss at least the first one or two months of the 2024 season.

Aaron Judge and other Yankees updates

With Judge on track to start Opening Day, the focus now turns to how New York will address their pitching rotation amid Cole's injury. The Yankees' pitching staff currently includes Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt.

The Yankees could always give an internal option an opportunity. New York was, however, reportedly interested in acquiring Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox before he was dealt to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Of course, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain unsigned in MLB free agency. It's a discussion that's become quite repetitive this spring, but the Yankees just don't seem to have much interest in dishing out a lucrative amount of money to either pitcher right now.

Can that change? Certainly, but Opening Day is right around the corner and the Yankees are not being heavily linked to either hurler.